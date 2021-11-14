life-shouldn't-hurt-so-many

We live in a time of diffuse and general malaise, of uncertainty and lack of horizon. Never before have we had so many series and films at our disposal and yet it is impossible to find in any of the contemporaries any in which the future is represented as better than the present: fairer, more harmonious, calmer, greener, happier. In all, the future is a radicalization of the most brutal features of the present: authoritarianism, destruction of the planet, inequality, unease. This has not always been the case, but the science fiction movies we saw when we were little today seem naive to us, as if hope has become a feeling naive . That today we are unable to imagine better futures, to believe them, is undoubtedly one of the features that best defines our time. It is impossible to think that something like this does not have profound consequences on how we are. then blames him for not getting it. A discourse of permanent dissatisfaction, of the race against oneself and against others. A discourse that praises as freedom the breaking of all community ties, extreme loneliness, the fragmentation of social relationships, general distrust and the breakdown of any sense of belonging and transcendence. And the more isolated, the more defenseless we are, the more precarious, insecure and distressing daily lives become, to the point that life today hurts for millions of fellow citizens.

Spain already He had a serious mental health problem before the covid, but the pandemic has multiplied and exacerbated it. In the extreme, almost eleven people kill themselves every day in Spain because they can’t take it anymore. It is estimated that there may be up to ten times as many who try. We are facing a true social drama that reveals that something is deeply wrong in a model that produces so much suffering.

Official politics has once again split from daily life, has returned to its axes and traditional gesticulations, to calm each other, at the price of abandoning the pains and desires of ordinary people as minor. The discussion between politicians and journalists is increasingly endogamous and more and more life is left out. This is the only way to explain why it took us so long to open a conversation about mental health, in a country where we have normalized the generalized need for psychoactive drugs as a fatliquor so that we do not break down and the wheel turns every day.

Since we opened a gap with that intervention in Congress that became famous for that “go to the doctor” with which a PP deputy wanted to ridicule me, the mental health debate has become fashionable. Political actors, the media, celebrities have joined in explaining their experiences and hundreds of thousands of citizens proclaiming that it is happening to them too. With that we have broken a first taboo: that of stigmatization that condemned us to suffer in silence as individual problems, which is actually a massive structural problem. That step is undoubtedly very important, so that no one else tries to embarrass you, so that no one else feels that it is their fault.

However, we still have the most important thing. This massive and daily pain is like a wave that we see growing on the horizon, in front of which we have to take immediate measures and others of a longer duration. The immediate ones are well known: it is necessary to include mental health in the portfolio of public health services, so that going to therapy when you can no longer or need help is not a luxury only for the minority that can pay 80 euros every week. To do this, it is necessary to multiply the PIR places for psychologists in the public sector. Multiply by at least three to arrive at the European average of 18 for each 100. 000 inhabitants. And it is necessary to reinforce the presence in schools and institutes of counselors, educators and psychologists. most insecure and a source of anguish, because they are at the same time the ones most likely to suffer from mental health ailments and those with the least resources, time and possibilities to receive specialized help. It is good that well-known people have joined to make mental health problems visible, but it is essential to remember that suffering is concentrated at the base of the pyramid. Mental health also goes by neighborhoods.

However, all these measures are like a first defensive barrier that alone cannot face a deep and structural crisis. A true crisis of the time. That so many people break down, that so many people cannot start the week on Sunday, that so many people break down, that so many people are seized by anxiety or depression, that so many people have eating disorders or think about taking their lives to ending their suffering is not normal. It is not a set of coincidences. It is one of the crudest manifestations of a model that in addition to being socially unfair and ecologically unsustainable, we now recognize that it is humanly unbearable, although we all have to pretend that nothing is wrong.

Perhaps there is than recovering a naive policy that dares to say that life shouldn’t hurt so much and so much that we don’t have a more important goal than to make life easier to be happy. Some will object that this is in any case an individual objective, but it seems clear that if so many people suffer from the same thing, that means that there are shared and modifiable causes. The rhythms of work and the availability of free time for rest, care and enjoyment, the design of our cities for the renaturation and the promotion of denser and slower social relations, or the fight against the precariousness of existence should be some priority objects of attention for a general transformation of the model to face the mental health pandemic. For a politician that dares to be naive and imagine that life, in the future, can be better.