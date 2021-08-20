“Lifelong Learning”, the value of business schools in lifelong learning

The labor market increasingly requires the continuous updating of skills, through training programs that promote professional growth and the development of attractive profiles for companies. Lifelong learning is the answer, on a professional and personal level, to maintain the attitude of learning every day and improving knowledge.

Continuous technological advances exceed our ability to adapt by accelerating their development. Until now, the training and knowledge acquired in universities, educational centers and institutions or business schools, were valid and accepted in working life. The need for updating was relative and never compulsory. Times have changed and continuous training is needed to be more competitive with ourselves and the work environment every day.

The business school, Aicad Business School, is committed to lifelong learning, a new educational paradigm based on lifelong learning, adjusting knowledge and skills to the current needs of the Marlet. Ongoing training is the new challenge so as not to lose competitiveness. Aware of this new reality, Hermel Balcazar, CEO of Aica Business School declares that: “the school has developed a wide economic educational offer, personalized and specialized learning, with easy and simple access, which only requires technological means. basic “.

Benefits of “Lifelong Learning” for professionals:

Increased satisfaction and personal motivation Commitment to the company Ease of adapting to changes New skills and abilities Desire to be more disruptive and creative Improved performance Attractive profile for the labor market

Benefits of the “Lifelong Learning” culture for companies:

Increased productivity Enriching work environment Innovative image Increased competitiveness Specialized personnel Company profitability Retention and recruitment of new talents

