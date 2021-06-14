Lilith Verstrynge will be the new Organizing Secretary of Podemos

Madrid

Posted: Monday June 14 2021 4:48 PM

United We Can MP Lilith Vestrynge will be the party’s new organizing secretary, as laSexta learned, replacing Alberto Rodríguez in power.

Rodríguez announced last May that he would not stand for the primaries to be part of the new leadership of the purple team, elected this weekend and in which Ione Belarra was elected general secretary of Podemos.

In this assembly, which had more than 53,000 participants, the also Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 obtained 45,753 votes, or 89% of support, to lead the party.