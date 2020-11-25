“Limiting meetings to six is ​​not a whim, it is the number that science considers rigorous”

Publication: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 4:40 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, met Italian President Guiseppe Conte during the Spanish-Italian summit held in Mallorca. A meeting during which he assured that Spain is already designing the third phase of the pandemic, after having overcome the first wave and stabilized the curve: “We are now designing the Christmas and vaccination plan”.

Regarding Christmas, Sánchez pointed out that it will be the Interterritorial Commission that will decide on the details of the party plan, but that the maximum number of six people in the meetings imposed by the government “is not a whim”, but “the number which science has said was rigorous.” In this sense, the president stressed that “we are at very critical dates” and that there is still a long way to go to achieve the goal a cumulative incidence of less than 25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

His remarks come before the Interterritorial Council analyzes this Wednesday the Christmas project proposed by the government, in which the maximum number of people in meeting is limited to six and the curfew is postponed to 1:00 am.

After knowing the government’s intention, there are communities that have expressed themselves by presenting their own alternatives. An example is the Community of Madrid, where the Ayuso government has pledged to hold meetings of 10 people on December 24, 25 and 31, as well as January 1 and 6. In addition, he proposes to extend the curfew until 1:30 in the morning.

Catalonia, for its part, also offers a Christmas with meetings of up to 10 people, but undertakes to maintain the curfew at 10 p.m., since for the moment the authorities have announced exceptions for the holidays.

Regarding the holidays, the president asked that “we try to reconcile the request for reunion with our loved ones with the need to continue to restrict activities to stop the curve”, before calling “not to let our guard down”.

Despite this, the president assured that since the approval of the last state of alert “the number of infections has eased”: “The curve and the cumulative incidence have fallen. It is true that yesterday there was an unacceptable number of deaths, but it is to be effective ”, declared the president, who insisted on the fact that the autonomous communities must impose the appropriate restrictions according to the situation of their territory.