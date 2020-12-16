limits entry and exit and limits holiday gatherings to six people

Publication: Wednesday December 16 2020 20:44

The Canary Islands will limit entries and exits from the island of Tenerife to the hypotheses assessed in a state of alarm for two weeks. This was announced by Regional President Ángel Víctor Torres, who also argued that meetings on key Christmas days will be limited to a maximum of six people on the island.

Thus, on December 24, 25 and 31, as well as on January 1, Christmas lunches and dinners will be reduced to six people and a maximum of two housing units.

The measures, which will be applicable from their publication in the Official Journal of the Canary Islands (BOC), will be in force for 15 days and include the recommendation to avoid travel between the municipalities of Tenerife, so that there is “the less mobility possible in these two weeks. “

In addition, the curfew on the island is brought forward to 10:00 p.m. (until 6:00 a.m.) and new restrictions are placed on the hotel industry: restaurant activities inside the premises are suspended, except at take away, and outdoor capacity is limited to 50%. In addition, only people who cohabit can sit together.

Shopping centers, meanwhile, will also see their capacity reduced by 33% of their capacity per floor.

“We would have liked not to have to make these decisions, but we cannot do it,” lamented Torres, given the evolution of the coronavirus on the island, which on Wednesday reported 242 cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours.

The Canary Islands were the first autonomous community to announce new restrictive measures after the celebration of the Interterritorial Health Council on Wednesday, after which Salvador Illa confirmed that the Christmas plan agreed with the autonomies is maintained, but that they could harden their measures for the holidays if they deem it appropriate.