LinkedIn joined ?? Yo, Boss ?? to promote the presence and leadership of women in your network

The team of editors of LinkedIn, the largest social network in the world, joins the program to promote female leadership ‘Yo, jefa’, of the communication agency Trescom, with the aim of strengthening and energizing the presence, visibility and leadership of women on its platform.

Thanks to this editorial collaboration, different managers and managers will publish articles on LinkedIn in which they will recount professional and personal experiences that have marked them and helped them in their careers with the aim of inspiring other women and encouraging more and more women. more people in business. of the country, since the number of women in managerial positions in Spain is still 34%, according to the latest “Women In Business” carried out by the consultancy firm Grant Thornton.

Although this figure places Spain in the Top 10 worldwide in terms of effective equality between men and women (with 72 points out of 100 according to the latest gender equality index prepared by the European Institute for Equality gender), the truth is that it is still far from the necessary and desired parity in this area and it is estimated that it will take more than 60 years to eradicate the gender gap in the whole of the world. Europe.

With the aim of shortening this period and contributing to the achievement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 5, on gender equality and the empowerment of women, the editors of LinkedIn will highlight highlight at least once a month these inspiring articles written by women in their news summary, such as “Idea of ​​the day”, and will send them as a notification to their users as well. They thus join “ Yo, jefa ”, an initiative born in 2019 to give visibility to women who have broken glass ceilings and make them references for girls and teenagers, as well as to weave a network of bosses. where they share experiences and learnings, among other objectives.

From then until now, ‘Yo, jefa’ has promoted female leadership through a strong commitment to talent and communication and, among other actions, has published a census of entrepreneurs entitled ‘The prodigious decade of entrepreneurship feminine ‘in which the successes of the most remarkable women entrepreneurs in our country are brought together and which, thanks to their first-person testimonials, has become a guide for anyone with the illusion of entrepreneurship.

In addition, in 2020 the first edition of ‘Shadowing Yo, jefa’ took place, a mentorship in which 15 young leaders worked side by side with 15 of the most recognized entrepreneurs and managers of the Spanish ecosystem and, thanks to they were able to develop an innovative idea with possibilities of real application and commercial development.

At the moment, the “ Yo, chef ” team is working on a study thanks to which it will be possible to analyze how the Covid-19 crisis has affected female leadership and what are the post-pandemic perspectives of managed companies by women.

