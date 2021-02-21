LinkedIn to enter the workforce with LinkedIn Market

The job market is changing and LinkedIn doesn’t want to miss it, it’s more dynamic than ever, although that doesn’t mean that’s a good thing. Now you are seeing job market growth in place in recent months. It’s nothing new but it sounds a lot better with this word.

Gigwork becomes a variant of autonomy. You are your own boss and you choose which projects you embark on. It works wonders for many people as it allows them to have high income and choose their jobs. This is why LinkedIn Marketplace has come to help those who bet on gigs.

LinkedIn Market, the commitment to work of the corporate social network

LinkedIn achieved record sales of $ 8.8 billion in 2020. But that’s still less than 10% of Microsoft’s total revenue last year. This is why he now wants to enter the workforce with the help of LinkedIn Marketplace, reports The Information.

The goal of LinkedIn Marketplace is to compete with Fivver. By focusing on copywriting, marketing and consulting work, buyers will be able to compare the rates and services of different freelancers.

Microsoft plans to introduce a digital wallet that can be used for payment, as well as purchasing other services on LinkedIn, such as subscribing to content or advice.

LinkedIn plans to launch the service in the fall, around September 2021. LinkedIn has been approached through various outlets, and Suzi Owens, a spokesperson for LinkedIn, said in a statement that since the start of the pandemic, the site has seen an increase in the number of people who search and request services from other people on LinkedIn. This is especially the case in categories such as executive coaching, marketing, software design and development.

“In the future, we will create new ways to share more about the services we [podría] Volunteer directly through your LinkedIn profile, ”said Owens.