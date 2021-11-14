linn-ullman,-daughter-of-a-great-and-revolutionary-love

There is only one chance in billions that your father is the best Swedish theater and film director of all time; But the possibilities are even more narrow if it happens that your mother is that Norwegian actress of magnetic beauty, naive, disturbing, her luminous skin so iconic that today it serves as inspiration for actresses like Jessica Chastain, who bare their soul when a director dangerously brings the camera closer. That astonishing coincidence is the one that has marked the life of the writer Linn Ullmann, daughter of Ingmar Bergman and Liv Ullmann. Cary Grant said in Suspicion of Hitchcock that the secret of success is to start from the top. This irony responds to a great truth if the heirs are lucky enough to have a fortune, but the prophecy is usually broken when the children are born in an artist’s home. There are exceptions and Linn Ullman confirms the rule: her writing is that of a solid narrator faced with the prejudice that we think that Los inquietos , a novel about her parents, is one of many volumes published sooner or later by the children of great artists.

The book was born from some forgotten recordings in a box in which father and daughter talked about art and also about the unprecedented effort involved in becoming old. It was a common project to which both had dedicated time and enthusiasm and which was interrupted by Bergman’s forgetfulness in his last year of life. The tapes suddenly appear, when the father has been dead for a few years, and the writer transcribes those washed-out conversations. That is the starting point of a story that takes flight and narrates the passion of those who did not want or did not know how to transform themselves into a common family. There were never three of us, says Linn, and proof of this is that there are no photos that testify to that coexistence. Ingmar sensed during the filming of Persona that Liv’s face would be that of great female characters that both would give life to in 10 movies . The pregnancy was an almost immediate consequence of falling in love, the girl becoming the little girl of nine children and Liv Ullmann the couple he had between his fourth and fifth wife. The coexistence was inaugurated on the island of Farö to vanish before the creature was three years old. From there, the daughter’s life passes under the protection of an emotionally unstable mother and with absences that the girl lives in despair, and in the Bergmanian summers on the island, where she sometimes meets stepbrothers whom she hardly knows. It is not a chronological story, the memories sprout out of order to portray those two characters, mythical for us; for her, contradictory and mysterious. An insecure mother, who tries to find a possible space between the wandering life of an international actress and that of a woman in fear of not being loved; an obsessive father, devoted to art and its hobbies, schedules, food and an almost religious austerity. There is no lack of love in them, but there is that stubbornness in being true to themselves that leads to negligence or carelessness. Somehow, the director fares better than the actress. First, because mothers are always required much more; second, because parental manias responded to the obsession with order and children love rituals. It is natural for Liv Ullmann to express her anger when reading the book: my daughter, he came to say, is a wonderful writer, but she has a very selective memory. Unintentionally, the actress precisely defined what the past is in the hands of a novelist.

These parents, protagonists of “a great and revolutionary love”, transmitted to their daughter the great virtues Natalia Ginzburg spoke of: not savings, but generosity; not prudence, but courage; not cunning but love for the truth; not the desire for success but the desire to be and to know. She admires them through time: “I’m trying to understand something about love and my parents … why both of them, more than anything in the world, were so afraid of being abandoned.” We cannot know what we would think of the book if it were not dedicated to those parents who fell in love with him. But everyone works with the material they have and this is a good book molded with wonderful clay.