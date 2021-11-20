linn-ullmann-recomposes-her-childhood-in-'the-restless',-a-book-she-planned-with-her-father,-ingmar-bergman

When they sat down, Bergman’s cognitive decline was remarkable. “He was at the end of his life and he was in that space between dreams and reality and oblivion and memories. Some things were very clear and others were very dreamlike ”, he recalls. “The scripted reality that we had somehow created and that had always been there was gone, we had to invent a new language, we had to do something that neither of us knew: improvise. How to speak when we are in a kind of representation of The dream, by August Strindberg? ”

The work of the Swedish author, in the that the daughter of a god descends the earth is not the only theatrical reference when speaking of those last conversations. “Sometimes I wondered if he was playing Hamlet, pretending he was crazy, because there was a bit of insanity there. But he could speak so eloquently of Bach’s music and he could be a character from Beckett, one of the elders speaking of some strange memory as if it had happened yesterday when it had happened, maybe there was 70 years”.

Seven years of mourning

The book went into second term, and those tapes of that “goodbye trip” were impossible to listen after Bergman’s death. Seven years later and when he had already written more than half a book about his childhood, the recordings were an essential part of Los inquietos . “They were very interesting space for fiction and for the imagination because they left all the windows open, all genres. It was something so different, so strange, so sad, so vulnerable. There was death and there was life at the same time. As Strindberg says in his work, everything is possible and time and place no longer exist ”. Ullmann wrote a memoir “without saying I remember this or this was like that, because I don’t know exactly how it was.” So the book happened to be about her? “It’s a version of me, it’s me and I’m not, as Deborah Levy, one of my favorite writers, would say,” she replies.

Different materials are being embedded in The restless. There are memories of the house on the island where he spent every summer with his father, reflections, transfers to the United States, various partners of his mother, and the transcription, as in a script or a play of theater, of some of those conversations with the senile Bergman. Small scenes jump from one space to another, in time and geographically, back and forth, creating movement, almost a poetic dance, something that Ullmann, who trained as a dancer in Oslo and at the Julliard school in New York, does not refute. “My writing is very connected to dance. The first thing I think of when I imagine a book is a simple choreography, how those bodies move in a painful, beautiful, loving way, alone or together ”, he affirms. He cites the dancer and choreographer Pina Bausch – from whom he took a painting from her father’s house – and Merce Cunningham as fundamental references, and immediately adds the names of the poet Anne Carson and the musician John Cage.

Was there something that you were clear about that you would leave out or take away from the story? Ullmann, who in these months of pandemic launched a podcast, How To Proceed (how to proceed), of conversations with writers, is not afraid to talk about method, but uses a text that he remembers from a book that includes an interview between Michael Ondaatje and the editor of The Godfather Walter Murch. The filmmaker speaks of a blue light bulb that illuminates a room to convey a sense of that color, and says that the key is to remove it, because it is so powerful that it dazzles, and to see how to maintain that blue feeling without it – “That’s always the key: let’s remove it and see what happens ”-. Hours after the interview, Ullmann sends the exact quote.

Her father, according to her account in the book, wanted to avoid the “sentimental splash” at all costs, did this influence her? “I have not yet met an artist who wants to be sentimental. You can use sentimentality, but you have to know what you are doing, because very easily it can become something just kitsch and that is an affront to humanity ”. Almodóvar, he adds, is one of the few who “knows how to find gold” with a few drops of sentimentality.

Anger is an extreme feeling that he talks about in his book. His father advises him to keep it at bay. “It is part of me, but you have to get away when you write,” he points out and refers to some texts from his students in one of his writing classes that were dripping with anger and pain. They told her that everything written was strictly true and she explained that that was not the important thing. “It is not about keeping an exact record of what happened, but about making it true, when it is on the page. So you have to withdraw a bit and understand that memory is malleable. ”

In The Restless Ullmann reflects on the memories themselves and wonders if one remembers something in particular because it was something extraordinary or because it was something frequent. “The malleability of memory was my starting point. Memories have some of the mineral mercury which is toxic, and extremely sensitive to temperature ”, he affirms.

The decadence de Bergman

His father was not well and his head was lost, he suffered a rapid physical decline. Writing about him raised an ethical question. “I write about people around me, but I am very aware of it and how little you need to say to express something. Telling everything is boring. I did not want the book to be about a famous man, but about the struggle of a man in his old age and that is why they are the father, the mother, the daughter. There are no names and it is not an autobiography, ”he says. “In my private life I am a mother of a young woman from 17 who also writes and he is a feminist and a son of 30 who makes movies and is a father. So I am a grandmother, and I have lived with my husband for many years. My purpose was not to tell my life as if we were going to chat and have a wine. Writing and confession are two different things. ”

Did you read the books your father wrote about your grandparents? “Yes, but he is not the most important writer for me, he is a very important person in my life. Obviously since he was my father ”, he replies. Ullmann rebels against the idea that many female writers are always celebrated based on their affiliation with a male artist. She mentions Linda Knausgard (”She is an exquisite writer, and her book October Children is one of the best things I have read, and she is still asked about Karl Ove, when maybe they should ask him about her “) or Siri Hustvedt (” There are still people who think they learned neuroscience thanks to Paul Auster “). How controversial can writing about family be? “I took the license to portray a father and a mother who are similar to mine. But the whole story is not on those pages. My father and mother were the two artists who used a lot of their lives and those of those around them in their work, so they know what this is about. And my husband is also a writer. There is a margin, but as I said, I don’t write everything, my children are left out. ”

The new book that just came out this weekend in Sweden is titled A young woman, 1983 and part of an episode mentioned in Los inquietos , an adventure that with 16 years he had with a much older photographer and that took her to Paris. “Was it a affair? Was she a girl? Was he an abuser or a simple lover? ”, He says. Relationships between older men and young girls appear several times in Los inquietos. “It’s an archetype and I like archetypes, to use and mix them up. I grew up with a father who clasped his hands to look at women. He was the typical man who always looked. My mother was beauty, magnificent. Even today at her 83 I’m still a bit in love with her. But that kind of beauty and that way of looking at him … As a child I didn’t fit in, I was dwarf and skinny and also a voyeur, because they didn’t look at me. I did not understand how to be a girl ”, she assures. “My father I think he was a feminist, although in his time male geniuses were still worshiped. Now I think there is a smarter way to understand things. ”

The cameras wait outside the room, and Ullmann still has promotion, interviews and questions to answer. He puts on his wool hat and says goodbye.