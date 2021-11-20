Linn Ullmann recomposes her childhood in 'The Restless', a book she planned with her father, Ingmar Bergman
At the headquarters of its publishing house in Oslo, a team from the main Norwegian channel records a report on the renowned writer on the occasion of the appearance of her long-awaited new book, a kind of continuation of the memoirs she published six years ago and which ended up establishing its international prestige, beyond the Scandinavian and Anglo-Saxon world. Slender and restless, she greets with a wide smile and a certain nervousness, dressed in black and with a high bow. And it is that contrary to what one might suppose, to Linn Ullmann (Oslo, 55 years ), daughter of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and actress Liv Ullmann, is uncomfortable with the cameras. That could be the first wrong assumption about her, the little daughter of the revered movie teacher and ravishing performer, the only one they had together and the number nine descendant for Bergman. But in the pages of Los inquietos (published in Spanish by Gatopardo, and in December in Catalan by Les Hores) the presumptions are falling page by page and a brilliant and singular narrator is revealed .
Literary critic and journalist, Ullmann published his first novel when he was already 30 years, a divorce and a child. He says that failure is often the starting point of his books, and with the original project from which Los inquietos emerged, he felt that the failure was total. “My father was 84 years old and he started talking about how age was affecting him, he was forgetting some words and memories, not in a way that others would notice. This surely worried him, but he was also curious about that last period of aging “, she explains chatty and vital.
Bergman, in addition to his father, was one of his best readers, and no, she was not intimidated by the teacher or his opinions. Nor was it technically the first time they had worked together, although Ullmann has very little recollection of filming as a child. In Cries and Whispers she sat on her mother’s lap “with the same velvet dress she was wearing” and she flatly refused to let the actor who kissed her mother in the lips then kiss her forehead. After three takes he got away with it and they skipped the kiss. In Face to face the mild cold with which Ullmann arrived at the filming terrified his father who felt panic before respiratory diseases – “He was born in 1918 and her mother had the flu; now I wonder how she would have lived through the pandemic ”- and the role of a sleeping girl that had been assigned to her enraged her. He decided to keep his eyes wide open, and again managed to change the director’s plan. “The book project started almost as a joke because he felt tired and too old to write, and I told him we should do a book on growing old.” They started planning. “We spent years talking about the book without doing it. When we talked on the phone and saw each other in the summer we had a lot of lovely ideas about how to proceed, whether we should record or I take notes. We were planning and the years passed and sometimes I was on the phone with him and the date to go to the island was approaching and his voice sounded distant and the conversations were slower and he said to me: ‘Are you coming soon? ”