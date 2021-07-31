liquid water on Mars: new study claims ice water on Mars: new study claims there is no water on Mars

Washington

The hopes of scientists engaged in the search for life on Mars could be hit hard. In fact, what was once thought to be a lake of water here, it is now likely to be frozen clay soil. Planetary Science Institute researcher Isaac Smith said radar data taken in 2018 with the help of MARSIS aboard the European Space Agency’s Mars Express raises questions about the possibility of water on Mars.

What if no water?

Smith says frozen clay can cause reflection at cryogenic temperatures. He says the amount of temperature and salt it takes to keep water in liquid form, it appears to be not actually water but a mineral called smectites. It is a type of clay that resembles volcanic rocks and is found in abundance on Mars.

The researchers cooled these smectites to -42 degrees Celsius, and at that temperature, if the water is above them, it looks like what MARSIS showed. In 2018, MARSIS claimed the presence of a water lake under the ice of the South Pole of Mars. Two years later, researchers discovered several salt lakes approximately 6 miles away.

not everyone agrees

Smith says it’s hard to get water in liquid form, but many people, including Geoffrey Plott of NASA JPL, disagree with him. He says that in the original document it was not proven that there was water and the new document does not prove that there was no water, but we are trying to combine the possibilities to reach consensus.

