list of countries that have stopped the vaccine

Updated: Monday, March 15, 2021 5:01 PM

Published on: 03.15.2021 09:09

Germany, Italy and France have joined the Netherlands in the list of countries which have decided to somehow stop the AstraZeneca vaccination. A decision which is taken as a “precaution” according to the German Minister of Health.

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced that the French country had taken the decision “on recommendation and in conjunction with the health authorities”, pending an opinion Tuesday from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “We will suspend it until tomorrow afternoon,” he said during a joint conference with the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, with whom he held the XXVI bilateral summit between the two countries in the French town of Montauban.

Italy joined this list after the IAAF suspended the inoculation of a batch of this vaccine last week, following the death of a serviceman and a police officer in Sicily (south), on which Italian justice is investigating.

Although there is a nuance in the decisions that have been taken between European countries – Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Ireland and now Germany, Italy and France canceled the entire offer, while other countries only did so with the Austrian Lot which exhibited these problems – authorities insist the injection has not yet been linked to the cases “Severe” thrombi in some patients.

In the specific case of the Dutch country, the national executive has chosen to follow in Denmark’s footsteps and cut the supply “on the basis of new information”, which is why the Dutch Medicines Authority recommends its suspension “by precaution “.

It is a shutdown that will be in effect until March 18, when an investigation into the possible side effects of the vaccine is expected, and will affect nearly 43,000 people who were waiting for the administration of this vaccine in the next two weeks, according to take the newspaper “AD”.

Countries that have canceled the full AstraZeneca vaccination

GermanyItalyFranceDenmarkNetherlandsNorwayIcelandIrelandBulgaria

Country having canceled the administration of the Austrian consignment

Austria, Romania, Luxembourg, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

These decisions are in contradiction with what has been declared so far by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which excludes “a specific problem with the batch” of AstraZeneca which Austria had withdrawn as a precautionary measure. Said batch that the EMA talks about is the one with the ABV5300 labeling, which the Austrian country has withdrawn for fear that it has something to do with the recorded cases of thrombi.

In fact, this batch has traveled to 17 European countries, including Spain, but Health maintains its message of tranquility: “In Spain, no thrombotic event has been notified,” Minister Carolina Darias indicated last Thursday in ARV .

So far, the Spanish government has also insisted on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) has ensured that there is no evidence that the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine caused these thrombic problems; also concludes that, with respect to this antidote, “its benefits continue to outweigh the risks”, so that it can continue to be administered.

However, some regions have decided to cancel the administration of this vaccine, such as Andalusia, Castile and León and Catalonia, while others, such as Galicia or Asturias, which had also received the problematic batch, decided to continue vaccination following the EMA Recommendations.

In addition, this afternoon a plenary session of the Interterritorial Council was called to discuss the matter, and later the Minister of Health will appear to report on the decision taken at the same time on vaccination with AstraZeneca.