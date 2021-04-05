“ Listen, I’ll tell you, ” this is the pre-university clinic that helps EBAU students choose an academic career

Hundreds of former FUE fellows volunteer to share their academic experience and professional future with EBAU students through agile and dynamic webinars.

April 5, 2021



Fundacin Universidad-Universidad (FUE) launches the second edition of its “ Mira, Te Cuento ” initiative, an online pre-university clinic which, in 2020, has helped more than 2,000 students of the Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBAU) to choose which university degree to study.

The dynamic consists of volunteers former FUE scholarship holders making themselves available to EBAU students to resolve all possible doubts about university careers: study plans, difficulty of subjects, Erasmus, professional opportunities, etc.

According to the University-Business Foundation, deciding which academic path to take is one of the most difficult decisions for most graduating students, as it opens up endless possibilities to guide their future.

“It is in our hands to be able to support them so that, this one decision, they can take as safely as possible”, explains Carmen Palomino, director of operations of the Fundacin Universidad-Empresa.

Likewise, Palomino admits that choosing a career is not easy, especially in times of pandemic “where presence has taken a back seat. This is why we have made remoteness a key tool to put those who have already done it on the same level as those who have almost everything to do, ”he underlines.

As a novelty, during this second edition, companies like Vodafone or Siemens and institutions like CEIM will support this initiative which strengthens the mechanisms of academic and pre-university orientation.

Through the “ Look, I’ll Tell You ” website, all EBAU students can register for free to access webinars grouped into 5 knowledge branches that cover scientific-technical, socio-health, legal, social and humanistic.

