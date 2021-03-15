“Listening to employee requests was the key when integrating our comprehensive wellness plan”

Leroy Merlin, awarded at the 7 Trophies of the Digital Company for Health and Human Resources: “Listening to employee requests was the key to integrating our overall well-being plan”

FromRRHHDigital we continue with the rewards for the 7th Health and Business Award, a prize intended to reward the best initiatives and practices in occupational health and employee care.In the competition, the project sent by Leroy Merlin, the multinational specialized in DIY , the construction, decoration and gardener, was recognized by the jury as one of the ten finalists among the 78 received in this seventh edition.

And a few weeks ago, the finalist diploma was awarded to Leroy Merlin, which took place at the company’s headquarters under strict security measures and protocols. Unlike in previous years, the pandemic did not allow the celebration of a face-to-face meeting therefore the presentation of the various prizes will take place at the headquarters of recognized companies, as was done in Leroy Merlin, through a formal act. with all the necessary health and safety guarantees.

A committee of people made up of representatives of the organizing company, RRHHDigitalas such as deGympass, BMW, Gi Group and Cigna, sponsor companies of this seventh edition of the HRH Digital Health and Company Award, went to the headquarters of Leroy Merlin in Madrid to y relate to the acknowledgment of delivery.

More specifically, the committee was composed of José Luis Talln, general manager of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 (publishing house of the RHHHDigital media), Pablo Lpez, director of key accounts of Cigna Salud, Victoria Olalla, temporary, permanent corporate sales manager and training of Gi Group, Antonio Ramirez, BMW Sales Manager and Sandra Escudero, Gympass Customer Success Manager. Emilio Ruiz-Roso, Director of Human Resources Management at Leroy Merlin, received the award for the winning company.

FromRRHHDigital we were able to speak precisely with Emilio Ruiz-Roso, one of the top managers of the project sent, who tells us what were the main points of the work and what it means for the group to be recognized in this competition.

The 7th Health and Business Prize will be possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid. In this seventh edition, 78 companies presented their projects, with Securitas Direct winning followed by Aon and ALD Automotive. From these lines, we want to thank the participating companies and the sponsors for their support and participation.

