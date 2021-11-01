literature-of-resistance-to-the-british-apocalypse

The long lines in front of gas stations and empty shelves in stores are not very different images from the apocalyptic scenarios that British authors are painting in their latest books. A literary look is extended that, for this time, fits perfectly with the reality of a country that has locked the outside, that is withdrawing into itself and that raises a national pride that, in full defiance of its own history , separates him from the world. Just as George Orwell portrayed in 1984 how half of Europe was darkened under the cloak of totalitarianism, new books are laying the groundwork for foundations of this era of isolation, simplification and fear of the foreigner, whether in dystopian format or with airs of realism.

“England is infinitely poorer and occupies an economic and culturally smaller after Brexit, ”says Lee Brackstone, editor of Britain’s Orion. He was born in 1973, the year the UK joined the common market, and he lived through the dynamic England of the nineties that generations remember. “I was proud to be British and today I am ashamed of being one. The gangsters who have sold the lie of sovereignty, especially to that working class that has been ignored for three generations, have created a racist, backward-looking country, consumed by nostalgia for a UK that never existed and is now visited by the ghosts of the worst colonial sins. The toxic has been transferred to the rest of the country ”. That is why he, as an editor, also tries to accompany his time in the midst of the tide of titles infected with nationalism: “Look at the success of books on World War II, on Churchill or the number of titles with the words’ britain ‘or’ british ‘in the title, ”he explains. “I hope that literature is one of the places of resistance and defiance in the face of what is happening.”

Brackstone has published The Paper Lantern (Orion), the first novel by the poet Will Burns, which Literatura Random House will bring to the market in Spanish in April. It is the next novelty of a current that drags a lava not exactly volcanic, but loaded with self-criticism, traces of apocalypse, at times of fury, anger at British isolation and uncertainty before the inhospitable country that will emerge from all this.

“What is happening is a perfect storm that mixes resentment, antipathy and the old feeling of British primacy, but not only,” says Burns. “The country has become incapable of complex thinking. And the slow weakening of the debate through a constant erosion of arts and culture by the government has created a strange atmosphere. It seems that we cannot debate anything without descending into childishness and populism. This has become a country incapable of speaking out with credibility. ”

English-style brothers-in-law

His book, as he describes himself, gathers around a pub near Checkers, the country residence of the British Prime Minister , to a collection of xenophobic, uncritical, market believers, British exceptionalism and any conspiracy theory involving the European Union. English-style brothers-in-law, that would be said here.

There are many authors who navigate in that ―imparable― current that searches among uncertainties —but unstoppable— the place and the way to end . There they are Ali Smith, who draws the decadence of the country in Autumn (Nordic); John Lanchester, who drew a brutal defensive wall against the incursions of the Others in The Wall (Anagram), Ian McEwan with The cockroach; Jonathan Coe, with The Heart of England , and, these days, Robert Harris, who portrays the difficult life that emerges after the apocalypse in The awakening of heresy (Grijalbo).

If these are not apocalyptic times , Harris argues by videoconference, “yes they are pre-apocalyptic.” His novel seems to paint a medieval past, an ancient society of great hardness and strong physical works that begins to surprise the reader when plastic remains and more elements appear that we will not reveal. There is no mention of Brexit, or populism, or any of today’s problems, but Harris acknowledges that Brexit is connected to his novel by addressing “the fear of abroad and painting a very withdrawn society, withdrawn in itself, in its island, which has turned back the clock. It is the England of Brexit and the England of today. ”

Also Lanchester, creator of that wall that overwhelms readers by dividing the world between England and the Others, is recognized in the drawing of this moment from his particular dystopia. He says that while he was writing El Muro, did the exercise of projecting current trends into the future and imagining where they will lead us if they continue their course. “One of those trends affects the climate and the other the retreat that is occurring throughout the developed world. None of this happens only in the United Kingdom, unfortunately. ”

Other books that have not yet been translated into Spanish also shine, such as Rule Britannia, Brexit and the End of Empire, a popular essay about everything the country is going to lose by turning its back on Europe. Written by Sally Tomlinson and Danny Dorling, it raises a pessimism and criticism that breaks even the myth of that supposed openness that the United Kingdom previously transmitted: “That vision was the result of tinted glasses. The education system is the least meritocratic in Europe, the gap has doubled since 2010 and what matters is that your parents can afford good schools. That cultural phenomenon of the nineties was more propaganda than reality ”, he replies.

Exiles

Beyond literary production, some authors star in an exodus that has led Rachel Cusk, for example, to Paris, or Orlando Figes to obtain German nationality, which he was able to obtain as a Jew of German descent who were deprived of it, and to live in Italy, where he can enjoy a health system, for example, that he would not have as a British. Jeanette Winterson confesses that she does not know how long she will last living in her country, that today she is ashamed. And Jon Savage, author of an ambitious history of punk that kept his English name in Spanish, England’s Dreaming (Reservoir Books) has taken refuge in Wales from the social backwardness that he also perceives as gay: “We haven’t hit rock bottom yet. England is still dreaming As he has always done, but that dream has now turned into a nightmare and my feelings for my country are the main reason that I now live in another country, Wales. The English establishment is rotten and needs a complete overhaul. ”

British historian Orlando Figes laments the appearance of his country of birth that, after Brexit and the pandemic, is presented as “emptied”. “I do not think that it will return to the preeminent position that it once had in Europe and in the world. The United Kingdom is today a lesser place, diminished in its meaning, poorer in the cultural and economic and more isolated ”. And the England of the future, he predicts, will be an even “smaller geographically and economically and with less importance in the world.”

Also historian Paul Preston believes that the country “ it has never adjusted to the loss of the empire ”and, confused by the superiority of the United States, which has made English the largest language in the world, it has not opened up to other languages ​​and countries. “The consequences are only beginning to be seen now and the big question is why these disastrous effects such as the shortage of food and gasoline, the lack of specialists in public health or the entire supply system do not pass the bill to Boris Johnson, who He even takes advantage of the impression of being incompetent. against the British Prime Minister and the Brexiters, they dare to reply. “We need time to assess the injury we have inflicted with Brexit,” says novelist William Boyd. Fortunately, he says, the novel he is writing takes place in the 19th century, and he is “very happy to be there with my imagination. Much more interesting than the present! ”. Publisher Brackstone believes it will take a generation to fix. “My children have been robbed of the future, their horizons have narrowed.” And Winterson, for his part, will continue working to “expand the imagination of my readers because, if we are going to have a better future, we need to imagine it first. At the end of the day, it all begins as a great act of imagination. ” Thus, imagining will be the contribution of a generation of writers to that “self-harm” that Brexit has been.