Little Nicolás faces 7 years in prison to pass himself off as the link between the government and the royal household during a trip to Ribadeo

Madrid

Publication: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 11:24

The prosecution claims the 7 years in prison of little Nicolás for the trip he made in 2014 to Ribadeo, in which he posed as the link between the vice-president of the government and the royal house to gain the trust of ‘a businessman.

The prosecution is asking him for a prison sentence, as well as a fine of more than 80,000 euros, for the offenses of usurpation of public office, falsification of an official document and corruption.

In addition, for the two police officers who helped him, he calls for a sentence of five and a half years in prison for the offenses of usurpation of public office and corruption.

For its part, the defense of little Nicolás asks for the nullity of the evidence obtained during the registration of his home, considering that it was an “absolute violation of the principle of proportionality”.

The defense of one of the accused police officers, Jorge González, also asked for the case to be quashed, assuring that it was “a prospective investigation”. He alludes to the “ war of the commissioners ”, the Villarejo affair and the former head of internal affairs, Marcelino Martín Blas, who he said had animosity towards Villarejo, also claims that his client was subjected to illegal eavesdropping and refers to the CNI meeting on little Nicolás.