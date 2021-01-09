Live and work from home in Valencia, the city with the best quality of life

Surely you have already thought about living in a place with open spaces, near the sea and where, in addition, you can work from home. Now, living and working in Valencia in a designer building is possible. Here we explain everything you need to know to make it happen.

Currently, working from home is a new way of doing your job at the same time as you manage to make a quality leap in your lifestyle. Thanks to telecommuting, you can better reconcile your professional and family life, saving time and money during unnecessary trips in your company.

Sounds good, right? But there is an even better solution: use a decorating space located in the same building where you live. This way you avoid the hassle of working in the living room or that little office that you quickly set up, and you can work big, have your own. access all the resources and space you need.

The shared workplace has great advantages over the traditional office. It is a technologically intelligent, collaborative and flexible place that offers solutions to the new business models that are essential in our society.

We can say that we are in front of the office of the future. Spaces to meet, organize an event, a training or, quite simply, to establish your head office in the city. In this environment, the synergies will flow by themselves.

Currently there are already proposals for living in a building with shared workspaces, in addition to having all the usual services and the offer of leisure in the best residential environments. After that reunion you have had, you might want to take a walk in the area, relax with a good swim in the pool, or let the stress out in the gym. You can do all of this without leaving your building.

Valencia, the best city in the world

Teleworking allows us to choose where we want to live. Who hasn’t dreamed of doing it near the beach, far from the big city, but close enough to have all its attractions.

And why choose Valence? Because it’s the best city in the world. So says the Expat City ranking, one of the most comprehensive studies on work and life abroad recently published.

The report is prepared by InterNations, the largest expat community in the world, made up of millions of members who have chosen the city of Fallas as the best of all, standing out especially in terms of urban quality of life, cost of local life and access to place of residence.

In addition, Valencia has excellent connections with the rest of Spain and Europe, both by plane and train. And for short trips, forget the car. The city has one of the best and most modern urban transport networks on the continent and many places where you can walk or cycle.

Valencia is the ideal city for entrepreneurs and professionals, businessmen and digital nomads. In such a place, you and your family will get that improvement in the quality of life that you are so much with.

