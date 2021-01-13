live updates on impeachment; US House begins vote on impeachment of Donald Trump after siege on Capitol Hill – Impeachment update live: Donald Trump impeachment debate, President calls on supporters not to commit violence

Washington

The stage for the US President’s second impeachment was set after US Vice President Mike Pence refused to remove Donald Trump from office using the 25th Amendment. Debate in the House of Representatives on impeachment continues. Meanwhile, the US president called on his compatriots not to commit violence and not to break the law.

Trump is accused of inciting people to commit violence in the country’s parliament. Some Republican MPs are said to be against him as well. In the midst of the debate, President Trump, in a statement released by the White House, called on the population to end violence in the country. There should be no lawbreakers. This is not what I support. America is not defending it either. I call on all Americans to help reduce stress and calm the atmosphere.

YouTube bans Trump: YouTube takes action against Trump, channel suspended for week

The Speaker of the United States House said that the threat to the country

Speaking about President Trump’s impeachment debate, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We know that the US president was behind this rebellion, this armed rebellion against the country. ” They should withdraw. It is clear that he poses a threat to the country. With the vote on the impeachment motion, Trump could become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

24 hour notice received to remove Trump

Pelosi had previously given 24 hours’ notice to fire Trump, failing which he would have to be prepared for impeachment. Pelosi had said: “It is his constitutional duty (of the leadership) to prosecute the president and present the case for his removal.

Donald Trump impeachment: impeachment proposal against Democrats angry Trump for violence in Parliament

Only many of Trump’s colleagues are against him

According to NCB News, 215 Democrat MPs and 5 Republican MPs supported impeachment against Trump. It should be noted that 218 votes are needed for impeachment. According to the New York Times, Mitch Maconnell, the leader of the Republican Party in the Senate, believes Trump will facilitate the removal of Trump from the party.

Unrest in capital building: Trump condemns violence, accepts defeat

YouTube shut down Trump’s channel

YouTube has suspended Trump’s channel for at least a week over fears of violence. YouTube said in a tweet that it suspended Trump’s channel after new content uploaded, violating its policies. It was not specified in the statement which videos were questioned or how they violated its policies. Several social media forums, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, have suspended Trump’s account since the Capitol Hill violence.

This is all the case

Trump is said to have instigated his supporters to besiege the Capitol Building (Parliament complex) when the electoral college votes counted and the process was disrupted by attacks from people. Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the incident.