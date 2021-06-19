living fossil fish coelacanth: coelacanth, a mysterious living fossil fish, dinosaurs can survive for 100 years

Strong points:

The mysterious Coelacanth fish, called a “living fossil”, has been present on earth since the time of the dinosaurs and can live for around 100 years. Not only that, after getting pregnant, this fish takes 5 years to give birth. Recent research has revealed this very beautiful fish. It was considered extinct until the 1930s. However, it was later found on the coast of South Africa.

The mystery of this amazing fish didn’t end there, as research has shown that this nocturnal fish can be the size of a human. It grows very slowly and can live up to 100 years. This fish becomes sexually ready around the age of 50 and gives birth after about 5 years of pregnancy.

Only two species of coelacanth fish

According to French researchers, it takes 40 to 69 years for a male fish to mature. This fish is fighting for its survival, and scientists have only been able to study fish that have been caught or killed. Like sharks and other deep-sea fish, this fish also ages slowly. So far, only two species of this coelacanth fish have been found.

One of these fish is found in the Comoros off the east coast of Africa and the other in the waters off the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia. This fish lives 2300 feet below the surface. Recently, underwater shark hunters captured this extinct dinosaur-era fish alive off Madagascar, settled in the Indian Ocean. This species of fish is around 42 million years old.

threat to the existence of fish

There are also special stripes on the huge body of this fish. According to a study by the South African Journal of Science, the existence of coelacanth fish is threatened due to shark hunting. Shark hunting has intensified since the 1980s. Researchers have said that hunter’s jilnet is a very dangerous pursuit to catch shark. They are so huge that they can trap sharks even in the deep sea.