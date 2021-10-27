living-with-a-million-crickets-in-the-ears:-the-battle-of-spanish-musicians-against-deafness

Roberto Gañán, ‘PulPul’ , in March of 2019, performing with Ska-P in Mexico City, with ear protectors. Media and Media (Getty Images)

There are thousands of crickets. Grilling at the same time inside the ears. The concert ended a couple of hours ago. Roberto Gañán Pulpul, singer and guitarist of Ska-P, is in the hotel room, alone, trying sleep, in the fetal position. It cannot: the sound of insects is unbearable. Take a drug. Get rest for a few hours. The next day he performs with his group in another city. The crickets will reawaken.

The leader of Ska-P, 50 years, suffers from tinnitus (or tinnitus): ringing or internal ringing in the ears. He suffers between the 15 and the 20% of the population, although it is not a nuisance for most. For many musicians, exposed to intense decibels, yes. Pulpul’s is a severe tinnitus. So much so that he had to leave music for two years exclusively to treat himself. “I was terribly scared. I talked to my bandmates and said, ‘Guys, I can’t take it anymore. I have to stop. I need this to stop. ‘ Those crickets are killing me, ”he explains. “A lot of money” was spent on treatments. He was desperate: he clung to anyone who suggested an improvement. He traveled to a clinic in Düsseldorf, in Germany. “They put me in rooms with water beds, everything was very relaxing. The doctor related it to stress and anxiety, rather than to the act of playing. He started injecting me with Botox behind my ears. But nothing: I continued with all my crickets. Not one was missing ”, he points out. Already in Spain, lasers, drugs, homeopathy, psychological treatment … Much investment and minimal progress.

Many international stars of music have publicly exposed their deafness problems: Pete Townshend (The Who), Noel Gallagher (Oasis), James Hetfield (Metallica), Phil Collins, Ozzy Osbourne, Eric Clapton … Some had to leave it for a while, like Brian Johnson , AC / DC voice. In Spain it is an ailment that mainly affects “old school” musicians, bands that were formed in the eighties and nineties. “We rehearsed in a small room and at an inhuman volume. I didn’t wear protection until it was too late ”, says Josele Santiago, with a solo career and voice and guitar for Los Enemigos.

Josele Santiago, in a concert with Los Enemigos in the Plaza de Callao in Madrid in June 2018. Marcos del Mazo (LightRocket via Getty Images)

Santiago, 56 years, has lost acute frequency in both ears. “I don’t trust what I hear when mixing records. And when I am in a conversation with three or four people I lose myself. I look like a chive grandfather. Yes, you are afraid of losing your hearing, of course. And in the worst moments of annoyance, your character turns sour. And that is no way to live all day in bad milk, “he says. The leader of Los Enemigos says that “he’s gotten used to living with those beeps.” Dr. María Teresa Heitzmann, a specialist in tinnitus who works at the University Clinic of Navarra, explains: “Currently there is no successful pharmacological or surgical treatment to treat tinnitus. What there is is a treatment to rehabilitate that pathway that works badly and make it work well. So that tinnitus that reaches the brain and is perceived with discomfort ceases to be perceived and is ignored. It is what we call habituation ”. Get used to it, ignore it, live with it but not pay attention to it. “Come on: don’t give a damn,” says the specialist.

To the bassist and singer of Boikot, Juan Carlos Cabano Juankar, 52 years ago, you were diagnosed with tinnitus 10 years. “The problem is that when we started playing we were unaware of all this. We had no information. When they told me what I had, the first thing I tried was not to go overboard. For a long time I have been wearing earplugs and testing away from the battery ”, he points out. In the hardest moments Juankar tried to have part of the treatment covered by Social Security, “since it is a work-related illness.” It was unsuccessful. “I have played in countries like Switzerland, France or Germany and there is a great sensitivity to this subject. They run a program where veteran musicians visit rehearsal venues to give talks and warn young people about the importance of hearing protection. In addition, in most venues and festivals there are cap dispensers for the public. I have never seen them in Spain ”, he says.

Manuel J. Pizarro, 54 years old, Repeater drummer, describes what he hears: “Like a flock of birds chirping in my ears”. When he went to the ENT ago 25 years, the doctor recommended: “There is only one solution: stop playing the drums.” He did not do so because it meant abandoning his profession. For a long time, when he performs, he has used headphones called in-ear, a tool where he listens to his instrument and of his companions, but very nuanced. “Before it was terrible, because I had 8 monitors. 000 watts one meter from my ears. With the in-ear I have reduced the sound. For example, I hit the saucer, but I don’t hear it ”, he explains.

Víctor Cabezuelo during a Rufus T. Firefly concert. Maite Moreno

Paco López, director of ARTE (Association of Technical Representatives of the Show), demands that as “occupational disease”. “Artists and technicians are exposed for a long time to very high levels of noise, and this causes a gradual deterioration of hearing. We ask that the corresponding treatment be granted that affects hearing health care ”. Guillem Arnedo, president of the Union of Professional Musicians, is of the same opinion: “It is clear that this disability must be covered and have financial compensation, as is done in other European countries. In the next few days the interministerial commission to establish the Statute of the Artist will start and this proposal is on the table. ”

“Stress, anxiety, lack of sleep … These are situations that activate tinnitus,” says Dr. Heitzmann. “And people exposed to noise or loud music are more likely to have them than the rest of the population. Loud noise or loud music is harmful to your hearing. It produces an acoustic trauma ”. This also extends to those who listen to loud music. “Although progress is being made, I think there is still no education in this regard. I get sick when I come across a boy or girl who has the music on the headphones so loud that I can hear it even to me, who is two meters away. The consequences, as it continues like this, will be important ”, informs the specialist.

Víctor Cabezuelo, guitarist and singer of Rufus T. Firefly, is 38 years old. Therefore, it is of a later generation than those mentioned above. However, a treatment has just started. “Whenever a young musician asks me for advice to help him become a professional musician, I reply: ‘Protect your ears.’ It is difficult for someone with 20 years to put plugs, but you have to raise awareness in this regard. I did atrocities when I was that age and now I live with a whistle ”. And he continues: “I think there is a taboo with this topic. Like if you say you have that problem, they will no longer record with you because you are deaf. Has no sense. The important thing is prevention. I wish a veteran musician had warned me long ago. ”

James Hetfield, who has confessed that he suffers from tinnitus, in a Metallica recital at 2019 in California. Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

After a lot of treatment with no results, the Ska-P singer saw some light. “I found a specialist who taught me to ignore it. Solving it has not solved it for me, but it has been the one that has come closest to explaining it to me ”, says the singer. How he reasoned it: “He told me, ‘This is like walking into a room with a television on that you don’t have access to. It bothers you a lot and you can’t turn it off, no matter how hard you try, you can’t. You can die trying. But if you turn around and pick up a book and start reading, that television on disappears. Well that’s what we’re going to work on. ‘ And it has been good for me. I continue with my crickets and when they sing I pay attention to what he told me: my brain goes to another place and you stop attending. ”

Those affected state that they tend to isolate themselves to avoid noise and that sometimes they are so sensitive that a daily sound alters them. “The other day I went into a cafeteria in the morning and they were making breakfast. The simple sound of a teaspoon hitting the cup was like getting a lot of kicks to my brain. I had to leave the bar ”, says the singer from Boikot.

In 2022 everyone will go on tour again, plug their guitars into amplifiers and feel the adrenaline of a powerful concert. Everyone will wear their earplugs.