LLYC appoints Marta Guisasola as new global CFO

BY RRHH Digital, 16:35 – 04 January 2021



Marta Guisasola is the new global CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the communications and public affairs consultancy. He takes on the post Enrique Gonzlez has held until now, which has retired after a successful professional career.

Marta Guisasola graduated in Business Administration and Management from the UPV and a Master in Finance from CUNEF. He has a long experience in the field of finance. She joined LLYC’s European financial management after leaving Deoleo over two years ago, where she was CFO for international markets and Northern Europe. Previously, he worked in large multinationals such as Gillette, Newer Rubbermaid or The Kellogg Company, where he held various positions such as financial planning, marketing business partner and sales finance director, encompassing finance department. sales and credit checking.

