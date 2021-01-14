The ranking rewards the most responsible and best governed companies in Spain

Sustainability and maturity: Lnea Directa moves up in the Merco Responsibility and Corporate Governance ranking

Lnea Directa Aseguradora improved its position in the Merco Responsibility and Corporate Governance ranking, reaching the 64th position, with 4,406 points, among the 100 best Spanish companies in this field. During a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and which highlighted the commitment of professional organizations to society, the company climbed 4 positions and consolidated itself as one of the most responsible and better governed in Spain. At sectoral level, the survey of the country’s main activity monitor ranks Lnea Directa as the fourth insurance company with the best corporate responsibility policy at national level.

The position reached testifies to Lnea Direct Insurance’s commitment to sustainable development, as well as to the continuity over time and the maturity of the actions it carries out in this regard. In fact, the company’s management committee has approved and implemented the IV Master Plan for Sustainable Development in 2020, which will be in effect until 2022 and which will evolve as it is integrated into the strategy of business of the insurance company, so as to guide the performance of the organization, its employees and its daily supply chain. In addition, it incorporates the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on which the group will focus.

The Sustainable Development Plan of the Direct Line Insurance, whose corporate purpose is “to innovate, protect and bring together”, envisages 15 areas of action and 71 specific actions from the point of view of the company, organization and society with which the company seeks to work in the environmental, social and good governance fields. Concretely, these measures include the development of committed products that meet the real needs of customers, promote sustainable mobility and facilitate the management of the health and well-being of its employees.

The company has also prepared its corporate report according to GRI transparency standards, and is accredited with a Top Employer company, in addition to having the EFR seal, as a family business, and Madrid Excelente, which makes reference to the quality of its products and services, among others.

This recognition becomes more important in a year when, faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and its health, social and economic effects, Lnea Direct Insurance responded by deploying human, material and financial resources to protect its employees, support its customers and contribute to the fight against the coronavirus. Thus, in 2020, the company guaranteed the maintenance of more than 2,400 jobs and hired 360 additional people, relaxed the payment of premiums for its policyholders, contributed to the first group life insurance for health workers created by the sector Spanish to the Public Administration the collaboration of its employees in health care by telephone and its fleet of replacement vehicles, and financed the acquisition of 17 PCR analysis robots for the main public hospitals in the country.

According to Mar Garre, Director of People, Communication and Sustainable Development at Lnea Direct Insurance, “this excellent result is undoubtedly a recognition of the commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable development that Line Direct Insurance exercises. since its inception 25 years ago. As it became clear during the current health, social and economic crisis derived from Covid-19, we believe that companies must take responsibility to people. We must act by taking care of them and adding value to them ”.

For the preparation of the Merco Responsibility and Corporate Governance ranking, the opinions and evaluations of experts from different fields were taken into account, including executives, CSR experts, NGOs, trade unionists, consumer associations, journalists or financial analysts, among others.

