Lockdown in Australia: Australian pizza restaurant a lie … and entire state locked down by corona virus – Pizza shop employee’s lie led to coronavirus lockdown in South Australia

The biggest weapon in stopping the corona virus outbreak is educating people. A person can get accurate information about where the infection has occurred and where it has spread, only when people are telling the whole truth about themselves. Otherwise, a lie can overwhelm the entire population. Such was the case before the administration of South Australia as it has been proven.

Hiding the truth

Australia has all but eliminated infections thanks to lockdown, testing and contact tracing. State Prime Minister Steven Marshall says he is extremely upset with one man’s actions and now the results will be watched. In fact, this man had said he went to a store to buy pizza when in fact he worked in that store.

Locked

Based on the information given to him, health officials admitted that he was infected with the virus within a short period of time. They also found the strain of the virus to be highly contagious. Decided to lock down when the matter gets worse. Such a situation arose after a person named Kovid-19 positive hid his connection to the pizzeria. A strict lockdown has been in place since Wednesday after 36 cases were reported for the first time since April.

No punishment for lying

However, South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Steven says there is no punishment for lying, so no police action will be taken against the man. He says the actions taken so far were based on reports that this person was infected with the virus in a pizza place in a short period of time when it is now known how he is connected with another positive person. Now the investigative process has changed.

… so don’t think about locking

He said if this person hadn’t been hiding the truth there wouldn’t have been a 6-week lockdown in the country. At the same time, authorities have already decided to end the lockdown after just three cases came to light on Friday. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the man was working with a security guard who had an infection at a quarantine hotel.

