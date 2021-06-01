Lockdown in many parts of China, travel ban in Guangdong – new cases of infection reported in China’s Guangdong province, travel ban

According to media reports, a total of 27 new cases have been reported in the area. It is believed that these cases may be even more so.

New Delhi. China is constantly trying to call itself a Corona-free country. But cases of infection are still coming in its place. A travel ban has been imposed here since Monday after new cases of infection were reported in China’s southern province of Guangdong. Lockdown has been imposed in many areas in the provincial capital Guangzhou.

Read on: China’s second spark! Now the first case of bird flu in humans

People ordered to stay inside the house

According to media reports, a total of 27 new cases have been reported in the area. It is believed that these cases may be even more so. In these cases, 20 locals are associated with the infection. At the same time, seven cases have been reported from outside. Here people are ordered to stay indoors. The state-run newspaper Global Times reports that corona cases are growing rapidly in Guangzhou, which has a population of 1.5 million. Health officials said the infection was spreading rapidly in the area.

Markets closed

The markets here are closed. With this, the opening of child care centers, schools and places of recreation has been completely banned. According to the provincial government, those traveling to Guangdong by plane, train, bus or private car after 10 pm on Monday will have to submit a cowardly report made in the last 72 hours. The whole world is blaming China. For the origin of the corona.

Read on: Failed 6 times, finally became Miss USA for the seventh time

Doubts intensified at the Wuhan Lab

The United States recently called China’s Wuhan Lab a “People’s Liberation Army”. He says China conspired to spread the corona virus around the world from here. After the first wave of corona, suddenly there was a significant decrease in corona cases in China. China has sent a message to the whole world that it has defeated Corona. While the virus is still spreading in many areas of China.