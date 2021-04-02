World

Lockdown on US parliament: US capital on lockdown after security threat: lockdown on US parliament security threat

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminApril 2, 2021
2

The lockdown was imposed on the premises of the US Parliament. A car hit two policemen here. The suspect was taken into custody.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminApril 2, 2021
2
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button