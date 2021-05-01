Locusts eat people: people in Madagascar eat locusts: people forced to eat grasshoppers in Madagascar

Antananarivo

When the whole world is hit by the Corona virus, the people of the African country of Madagascar have been hit by a double drought. Thousands of people are forced to starve by eating wild leaves and grasshoppers. Due to frequent droughts and dust storms, crops have been destroyed, people are on the verge of famine. The senior director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Amer Dawoodi, has warned that the lives of Malagasy children are in ruins. Malnutrition has reached alarming levels, especially among children under five.

Forced to eat grasshopper leaves

Speaking from Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo, Dawoodi told the United Nations he had visited villages where people are forced to eat grasshoppers, raw cactus fruits and wild leaves to stay alive. . There is a drought in southern Madagascar and there is no food source. He said he saw the horrific scenes where children are malnourished and not just children, their mothers, their families and entire villages. He warned that there was a fear of famine here and that he had never seen such situations before in the world.

Half return

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world. There are many issues here, from healthcare jobs to poverty and climate change, which have caused millions of people here to fall victim to disasters. WFP said yields are expected to be 40 percent below the five-year average. Malnutrition among children under five has reached 16 percent. There are drought conditions here for five consecutive years which have worsened this time around.

At least 13.5 lakh in this region are in need of food aid but WFP has only reached 7.5 lakh. He needs at least $ 75 million in financial assistance by September to get relief in this emergency.