Locusts invade northern region of Tanzania Africa Crop damage India Pakistan Crisis will intensify: locusts in Africa create terrible terror, tension between India and Pakistan will increase

Strong points:

The locusts that wreaked havoc from Africa to India have become active again. Locust attack in northern Kilimanjaro, African country

Locust teams that wreaked havoc from Africa to India have become active again. Locusts have launched a fierce attack in the northern Kilimanjaro region of the African country of Tanzania. There is an atmosphere of panic among the farmers due to the locust attack. Now they are taken over by the harvest. At the same time, due to the destruction of locusts in Africa, there are concerns that they will not come to Pakistan, India to Asia.

Tanesania District Commissioner Onesmo Biswelu said the locust group had been wreaking havoc since Tuesday evening in Siha district. He said that to deal with these locusts, the government deployed an insecticide sprayer. He said: “We have been successful in controlling locusts and the crops have suffered the least.” These locusts are believed to have been attacked in East and North Africa due to climate change.

Scientists have discovered the weapon of the “ locust army ” to finish, it will get rid of the chemical world

Kenya food crisis looms

This was preceded by the largest locust attack in history in Kenya. Millions of locusts have wreaked havoc in Kenya and ruined the entire harvest. The situation was right where a food crisis had erupted in front of Kenya. Let us tell you that the locust swarm has wreaked terrible havoc in countries in Asia and Africa since last year. Locusts migrating from one place to another – Locusta migratoia are the most widespread in the world.

Due to these crops would have suffered a lot of damage. They are so terrible that up to 35,000 people eat in an area, they are eaten in one day. According to the World Bank, in East Africa and Yemen this year could be $ 8.5 billion due to locusts. To avoid this, the method of throwing pesticides or nets is usually adopted.

Today, Chinese scientists have identified a chemical compound that causes locusts to flock. With the help of this discovery, in the future, they can be prevented from flying in the herd and causing damage. It was published in the scientific research journal “Nature”. Significantly, in many parts of India, especially in the northern and northwestern states, locusts have severely destroyed crops.

Locusts fly in such a swarm

Chinese scientists have identified a 4-vinylanisole (4VA) pheromone that comes from the hind legs of locusts, and other locusts detect them from their antennae where the odor-sensitive receptor is located. Pheromones released by animal bodies are chemicals that affect the behavior of other animals. Scientists say that after locating specific locust pheromones, it may now be easier to trap them.