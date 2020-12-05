London deputy mayor eats earwax: London mayor deputies eaten out of hearing, captured behind closed doors – United Kingdom London deputy mayor julian benjamin pipe was filmed eating his earwax during a meeting

London

Deputy Mayor of London, Britain’s capital, Julian Benjamin, was caught on camera during a London Assembly meeting online on Thursday, taking ankles or scum from his ear. Julian, a Labor Party member, took an ankle from his eyeglass pole and ate it in front of people. Julian became the topic of discussion after his strange behavior.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Julian got an itchy ear during the online meeting. He scratched her finger but couldn’t rest. After that, he tried to remove the ankles from the ear with the eyeglass stick in which he had succeeded. Julian ate it instead of throwing an ear peg. Looking at the video of this incident, it appears they did not realize that the camera was on.

When Julian was asked to eat stakes, he said: “ My ears were itching constantly from my eczema. The report says that after the incident, London Mayor Sadiq Khan denied him one before the meeting was over and video of the incident was blocked online. Julian has been Deputy Mayor since 2016 under the leadership of Sadiq Khan.