lone wolf nashville bomber: lone wolf assailant charged in nashville, america committed suicide: fbi – nashville bomber anthony warner was lone wolf who died on christmas day us dna explosion confirms

Washington

The US Federal Investigation Agency FBI has confirmed that Anthony Kin Warner (63) detonated the bomb on Christmas Day in Nashville. The agency said Anthony may have committed a suicide bombing and died there. The FBI said DNA testing of the body remains found at the scene identified the attacker as Anthony Keen Warner.

The investigative agency said Anthony Nashville, a computer scientist by profession, lived on the outskirts of downtown Nashville. The attacker would have carried out this attack alone. FBI agent Douglas Korneski said: “We are still investigating the evidence, but there is no indication that there was another person involved in the attack.” He said we checked the video around the scene and no other people involved were found there.

The FBI official did not comment on speculation about the attacker and the 5G technology and motive behind the attack. Earlier Monday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he suspected the attacker of targeting AT & T’s transmission center. Due to this attack, there were a lot of problems in the telephone system in the southern states on Christmas Day.

Earlier on Saturday, the investigation team searched the home of the suspect in the incident. FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said investigators from federal and local investigative agencies searched a home in the Antioch neighborhood on the outskirts of Nashville after receiving information related to the investigation . Investigators searched the house as well as the surrounding area and the back of the property.