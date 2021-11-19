Home/Culture/ Long live Josquin des Prez Culture Long live Josquin des Prez

Will Dawes, Benedict Hymas, Nathan Harrison and Emma Ashby, members of Stile Antico, during the interpretation of ‘Mille regretz’, a ‘chanson’ attributed to Josquin des Prez. Rafa Martín Few periods in the history of Western music have produced music so inherently democratic like the Renaissance. His polyphony advocates equality between all voices, which have an identical weight in shaping the global texture. His almost constant fondness for imitative passages further accentuates this democratizing tendency, since the initial motif (the dux , to use the old Latin terminology) can start indistinctly in any of the voices, without any one prevailing over the others, something that was baptized by Claudio Monteverdi at the dawn of the Baroque as seconda prattica , by putting the expression of the text before the rigid rules of counterpoint, would be in charge of eradicating, establishing hierarchies, categories and dividing lines that would later pass, more or less transformed, to Classicism and Romanticism. Baroque Universe Works by Josquin des Prez, Johannes Ockeghem, Jean Mouton, Nicolas Gombert, Jacquet de Mantua and Hieronymus Vinders. Stile Antico. National Auditorium, 18 of November.

The Renaissance polyphony, or the prima prattica, instead draws us an egalitarian world, a forest of trees of the same species, of the same age, with some clearings where the texture thins (the contrapuntal passages to only two voices, the essential minimum, so expensive to Josquin des Prez) or with areas of a more intense green when it gains in density (the third Agnus Dei of his Missa sexti toni , for example, which incorporates two additional voices in its last breath). It is true that it is common for one voice (usually the tenor), and occasionally two, to trust a pre-existing melody by way of cantus firmus , that is, displayed in long and uniform values, but that does not break equality, since the set continues to present the appearance of a unitary, homogeneous whole, of a uniform fabric in which, in any case, the Attentive eye may be able to perceive a thread, or a branch, of a different color.

Benedict Hymas, Matthew Howard, Nathan Harrison and Will Dawes during the interpretation of ‘El grillo’, one of the profane pieces of the Josquin des Prez tribute program. Rafa Martín

Another way of referring to this music, from the middle of the seventeenth century, was to group it under the term generalist of stile antico . And that was the name chosen by a handful of young British people to define a group that was born, already in its origins, with a very pronounced and decidedly modern personality, since it completely renounced the figure of the director (who do have similar mixed groups like The Sixteen or The Tallis Scholars), without any singer who also performs underhandedly as primus inter pares . All have the same weight in the global personality, in the manner of the voices of the repertoire in which they decided to focus their activity fundamentally. Shortly after his birth, Stile Antico sang on Sting’s extensive tour with songs by John Dowland, which undoubtedly forced them to work together in a stable way more than usual in this type of English ensemble, so given to the constant movement among their members. His modus operandi translates into the prevailing democracy in music having its continuity, therefore, in that of the interpretation itself, since Stile Antico does not place the singers on the same string together, but spread out among the group, so the gazes of one another are necessarily constant at the entrances or the end of the phrase, and listening is essential mutual. If these looks could have a correlate or a visual representation for us, we would contemplate lines in all possible directions crossing incessantly, which in turn would configure a very reliable image of the score itself.

This placement of the singers, which continues to undergo transformations and reductions depending on the characteristics of each piece, entails, of course, its risks. If everything works well, or extraordinarily well, as is often the case with Stile Antico concerts, the first beneficiary is the music. But on Thursday the British group did not have its best day at the National Auditorium and the Ave Maria by Josquin, a of his most widespread and performed works, he experienced an interpretation with an unusual number of misalignments and slight detunings at the beginning of the concert. The almost always infallible twins Ashby (Helen and Kate) were insecure in the solo start of the motet, in which all four voices sing an identical motif at two-bar intervals in a kind of truncated canon. It seemed as if the acoustics of the Sala de Cámara had not been used, which is much more conducive to instrumental concerts than to vocals and which changes a lot, naturally, between rehearsals without an audience and concerts with it. To make matters worse, the audience insisted on clapping after each piece, which makes it difficult to concentrate and does not exactly help to easily amend a concert with an unfortunate beginning and lavish in small lapses. In this type of music, and without the support of instruments, everything shows.

Stile Antico during performance from ‘O mors inevitabilis’, a funeral motet by Hieronimus Vinders in memory of Josquin des Prez. Rafa Martín

Neither in the antiphon Alma redemptoris Mater , by Johannes Ockeghem, composed in a rhythmically much more complex style than Josquin’s diaphanous prayer, the well-known virtues of Stile Antico were still recognizable, which did improve somewhat on Nesciens Mater by Jean Mouton, aided by the clear symmetry of its two blocks of four voices, which in turn hide four pairs of voices in canon, and finally took off in the Kyrie of the Missa Pange lingua by Josquin, who acted as something like the unifying element of an excessively washed-out program. Outside the church and the liturgical context for which they were born, masses or motets struggle to assert their true essence. But Stile Antico has brought a concert program, at the opposite end of a liturgical reconstruction: the only plain chant that was heard throughout the concert was the initial intonation of “ Gloria in excelsis Deo ”. Between Kyrie and Gloria of the Missa Pange lingua sounded, for example, two secular songs by Josquin, in Italian and French, El cricket and Vivrai je tousjours , and the sequence Inviolata, integra et casta es Maria . The latter is one of those technical and expressive prodigies of Josquin in which, in the center of the texture, a canon between the two tenors is heard with an increasingly close imitation in the three sections of the work: three brief, two and one separates the imitator from the imitated. On the other hand, we do not even hear the Credo of the mass, conceived to be sung on the Corpus Christi festival, nor the second Agnus Dei (in two voices). Wouldn’t it have been better to sing the mass, perhaps the last one Josquin composed, in its entirety and without interference as one of the two parts of the concert, thus showing its strong internal coherence and paying homage to its author without interference? And in a first part with a profusion of Marian references, what did a frottola and a chanson of profane theme? Between the constant and untimely applause from the public, and the hodgepodge of pieces proposed by Stile Antico, neither one nor the other achieved the concentration necessary to be able to enjoy this music and honor its excellence.

After the break, the salvoes of applause did not stop, but the performance of the much more focused British singers improved significantly, reaching their usual level of excellence in the Salve Regina and in the third Agnus Dei of the Missa Pange lingua. The Sanctus allowed to admire the mastery of counterpoint to two voices by Josquin (for treble and alto in “ Pleni sunt coeli ” and for tenor and bass in “ Benedictus qui venit ”, with a surprising sequence alternatim , unique in the composer’s catalog), although the chansons by the French composer (although its authorship is not certain and there are divided opinions on its attribution) and by Nicolas Gombert, in four and six voices, on the poem Mille regretz , they brought us back into the profane realm. Luckily, the constant interruptions from the audience did not prevent the Salve Regina from sounding in all its splendor, with that reason ostinato in the tenor (only four notes) sung tirelessly in the three sections of the antiphon on Sun and over Re.

Stile Antico appreciates the applause of the public gathered in the Chamber Hall of the National Auditorium . Rafa Martín

If the Renaissance polyphony is the most democratic music, its composers were also the most supportive and clothes never hurt to show the admiration they felt for a recently deceased colleague or teacher. Thus, Ockeghem mourned the death of Binchois, Josquin that of Ockeghem, Richafort, Vinders or Mantua that of Josquin, Mouton that of Févin, Vaet that of Clemens non Papa, Rore that of Willaert, Byrd that of Tallis … Stile Antico performed the funeral motets of Hieronymus Vinders ( O mors inevitabilis ) and Jacquet de Mantua ( Dum vast Adriae fluctus ) on either side of the first and third Agnus Dei of the Missa Pange lingua , two pieces minor but very appropriate in the year in which we commemorate the 500 years since Josquin’s death. The problem is that, next to the music of the French composer, almost any other pales, even if it was born to honor his memory. Already out of the program, to further accentuate the diverse nature of the proposal that they have brought to Madrid, coinciding only in part with the program of his latest album, Stile Antico sang a hymn for the party of the Transfiguration of Thomas Tallis, the song sacra O cream lux. It did not hit much as the epilogue of the concert, of which the most remarkable thing is perhaps that, a few weeks after the end of the anniversary of Josquin des Prez, it has finally sounded in Madrid music to remember one of the greatest geniuses of western music. Although it has been done, for abounding in paradoxes, within a cycle entitled Baroque Universe .