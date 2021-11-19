Long live Josquin des Prez
Few periods in the history of Western music have produced music so inherently democratic like the Renaissance. His polyphony advocates equality between all voices, which have an identical weight in shaping the global texture. His almost constant fondness for imitative passages further accentuates this democratizing tendency, since the initial motif (the dux , to use the old Latin terminology) can start indistinctly in any of the voices, without any one prevailing over the others, something that was baptized by Claudio Monteverdi at the dawn of the Baroque as seconda prattica , by putting the expression of the text before the rigid rules of counterpoint, would be in charge of eradicating, establishing hierarchies, categories and dividing lines that would later pass, more or less transformed, to Classicism and Romanticism.
Baroque Universe
Works by Josquin des Prez, Johannes Ockeghem, Jean Mouton, Nicolas Gombert, Jacquet de Mantua and Hieronymus Vinders. Stile Antico. National Auditorium, 18 of November.