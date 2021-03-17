Longest Sniper Killed: How the Canadian Army’s JTF2 Snipers Set a War Record in Afghanistan: Canadian Snipers Set the World Record for Longest Firing Range in the War in afghanistan

Strong points:

Two Canadian soldiers killed Taliban militants about two and a half kilometers away in Afghanistan in 2002, when it was the longest shot in the world. Ottawa was planted at 3,540 meters in 2017

19 years ago, two Canadian snipers set two world records for long-range shooting while fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan. One of these snipers killed a Taliban terrorist at a distance of 2,310 meters, while the other snipers did the same at a distance of 2,430 meters. At present, above these two snipers, there are only three such snipers in the world, who achieved such a feat at much greater distances during the war. Topping the list is a Canadian sniper who hit his target in Iraq in May 2017 at a distance of 3,540 meters.

After the attack of September 11, 2001, America retaliated.

After Al Qaeda airstrikes on the New York World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon on September 11, the United States began a fierce bombardment in Afghanistan with armies from several countries. In this war, in pursuit of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and in the attack on the Taliban, the United States adopted a strategy of acting on the basis of intelligence, not forgetting the Russians.

America launches operation in Afghanistan

The United States, along with a limited number of Special Forces commandos, the CIA intelligence agency, and the local Northern Alliance, have declared war on the Taliban. To minimize the damage on the ground, the US military has smashed the backs of the Taliban with its airstrikes. Due to a double attack from the ground and the sky, the roots of the Taliban and Al Qaeda began to be uprooted.

Operation Anaconda that broke the backs of the Taliban

In March 2002, intelligence agencies operating in Afghanistan reported that a large contingent of al-Qaeda and Taliban militants were in hiding in the Shahi Khot Valley. The US military, after verifying this intelligence report from several different sources, decided to launch an operation against these 1000 terrorists. Surrounded by mountains all around, the height of Shahi Khot Valley is 8,500 feet. This area is approximately 3 miles wide and 6 miles long. This whole area was clearly visible from the peaks of Takur Ghar Mountain, which is about 12,000 feet in height.

The operation involved the service of Delta and Seal Team-6

In it, special plans were drawn up to surround Al Qaeda and Taliban fighters in the valley. The operation was called Anaconda. In which paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army landed in several different areas south of the valley. As the Northern Alliance and local force surrounded the northern end of this valley on the ground. Apart from these, there were approximately 2,000 soldiers, including the US SEAL 6 team, the Delta Force, the Australian and New Zealand Keyspace Air Services and the Canadian commandos.

Canadian soldiers were stationed with America

Canada, an ally of the United States, was the first to deploy its troops in Afghanistan. In March 2002, there were approximately 1,000 Canadian troops in Afghanistan, but only a handful of soldiers participated in Operation Anaconda. Two teams of three or three snipers from the 3rd Battalion, 101st Airborne Canadian Light Infantry participated in this operation. In addition, Canadian Special Operations Unit Joint Task Force 2, along with the United States Delta Force, participated.

These two Canadian shooters set world records

During this operation, Canadian Army Master Corporal Aaron Parry fired at a Taliban terrorist at a distance of 2,310 meters with his McMillan Tac-50 rifle. It was the world record for the most accurate long-distance shooting at the time. However, his joy did not last long and in the same operation his own compatriot, Corporal Rob Farlong broke the record, aiming accurately from a cannon of the same model at a distance of 2430 meters.