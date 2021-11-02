look-at-elorduy:-“nobody-questions-a-bookstore-specialized-in-the-sea,-but-women-do”

The level of harassment and trolling suffered by the Mujeres y Compañía bookstore in networks after removing Carmen Mola’s books when it was discovered that they were three men was so aggressive that their owners preferred silence. One of the four, Miren Elorduy (Madrid, 46 years old) is finally encouraged to speak. And it does so with the enthusiasm intact for a specialized bookstore model that no one questions except when it comes to women. Hers is ten years old in Madrid.

Question. Why a women’s bookstore?

Answer. Women are still in the minority in all areas of power and in visibility. That is why a bookstore specialized in literature written by women is necessary. The 64% of readers are women, but at the news tables it is difficult to find them.

Q. Is it necessary to discriminate against man?

R. The question is why rescuing voices silenced for centuries is discrimination, sexism. In which head does it fit? I would pose the question the other way around: why does no one ever go to a generalist bookstore and question the funds that are there of racialized authors, for example. These days we see it again: the focus is on us, instead of on three men, gentlemen like three soles, who have taken a million raw euros after posing as an author. And we are not talking about giving yourself a pseudonym, ok with that, but they have given interviews, they have pretended to be a woman with a series of idiosyncrasies that also made her more attractive. When they talk to me about discrimination, I would invite you to investigate why Caterina Albert used a pseudonym. Or George Elliott. It is not the same when you participate in the table than when they leave you the leftovers.

P. They communicated the withdrawal in a video and it was messy. How did you experience it?

R. We make videos on TikTok often, this was not the first or the last, and we expressly said that we did not give permission to spread it, but it went viral. We have received a lot of support, but above all a lot of hate and misogyny, which shows why this library is necessary.

Q. What has past so that so much hatred is manifested?

R. Some gentlemen of the cultural world have released their expletives and something that amuses us is why nobody questions a bookstore – fantastic, by the way – specialized in the sea in Madrid, or in economics. Specializations exist and ours is taken as an insult. I am not discriminating, I am selecting and for this reason supposed writers and periolists insult us.

P . Periolists?

R. We call them that. Those who criticize without going to the bottom of the matter. If you are specialized in fish and a piece of beef comes to you, you return it, you have all the right in the world.

P. Do they get used to it to insults?

R. We are used to it. For a couple of days the web gave us problems. They have sent us emails, comments on networks, and everything exploded on Twitter. From there: feminazis, censoras, torquemadas, hembristas. That they call us female makes us laugh because we know where it comes from, a misogyny that makes our specialty necessary. We didn’t know who was behind Mola and we trusted who maybe we shouldn’t.

P. company”. Seriously or to hesitate?

R. Seriously. The reading capacity of this country is complicated. Immersed in this misogyny our name attracts attention, yes.

P. What is the biggest enemy of bookstores? Amazon or low reading level?

R. The biggest enemy is Amazon or Voldemort, whatever we want to call him, but our readers know that a specialization carries with it a reflection. Amazon gives you algorithms, bookstores have other strategies.

Q. Do men come around here?

R. Some ask us if they can enter and we have a key answer: intelligent men, yes. We have many readers and partners, intelligent men who know that this has to happen, that it is pure evolutionary logic.