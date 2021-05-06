Looking for a couple to take care of a private island in the Bahamas for 100,000 euros per year

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 9:03 AM

An island paradise, walks on the sand and luxury homes in the heart of the Bahamas. This is not a vacation offer, but a job offer: As the Polo & Tweed portal indicates, the owners of several farms in Florida, as well as this private island, need staff to take care of their dependencies. And the conditions are not bad at all.

The Bahamian estate consists of four houses with four bedrooms in each house. Until today, the family that launched the offer has staff to maintain the gardens, swimming pools and other facilities. But now, according to the offer, they are looking for “an experienced domestic partner to become long-term team members, to help take care of the homes” and even to travel with the family.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime job,” said Lucy Challenger, founder of Polo & Tweed, in statements gathered by the British newspaper Metro UK. A “unique” offer, in the words of Challenger, the terms of which would attract people from all walks of life.

Without going any further, not only is working in Heaven attractive, but the lucky ones who get the job will receive between $ 100,000 and $ 120,000 depending on their experience. Obviously, explains Polo & Tweed, they will have medical and dental insurance, but will also be provided with a company car and even a relocation option for those looking to relocate to the area, with accommodation at both properties within the family properties.

The tasks to be performed are clear, and depending on the offer, the worker can distribute them “as he pleases”: the selected couple must “have initiative and a great capacity for self-management”. In this sense, the owners do not want to micromanage, and demand a positive attitude, “confident, discreet, professional with excellent manners”. Forms matter, which is why they insist on being well dressed and having an eye for the smallest details.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is possible to work on weekends or occasional evenings by prior arrangement, but this would be considered overtime and would therefore also be remunerated. Along with this, a high level of English and legal rights is required to be able to work in the United States, especially for properties in Florida. They are already looking for people and you can apply from this webpage.

“Even our client jokingly told me he was tempted to take a chance and land the job,” Challenger laughs, so the candidate list is top, but not complete. “Send your CV as soon as possible”, specifies the manager. If even the owner considers this job, who wouldn’t?