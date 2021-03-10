López Miras dismisses the directors of Cs and reveals that last night he was informed about the motion of censure in Murcia

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 3:27 PM

The president of the government of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has sacked the citizen advisers who are part of his cabinet and said he was informed last night of the motion of censure against him promoted by the Orange party and the PSOE. Despite this, he said, he acted “with Murcians in mind” and did not call an early election.

During a press conference at Palazzo San Esteban, seat of the regional presidency, Fernando López Miras repeatedly stressed that “now is not the time” to “think about politics, parties or chairs” because the Region of Murcia is going through the worst. economic, social, health and labor crisis in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, he severely criticized what he sees as disloyalty from his government partners and said that Cs advisers were part of a party that “armed this robbery last night”: “I was convinced that they would understand it wasn’t. By the time it was done, obviously it wasn’t like that. ”

In his opinion, the reasons they give “are just excuses to satisfy the exchange of chairs and personal interests” and he added that he will not do any kind of abandonment of office, “I will govern. as the bulletin dictates ”.