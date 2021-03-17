López Miras faces PSOE and Cs censure motion to overthrow PP in Murcia

Published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 7:00 AM

If there are no surprises, something that can happen given what has been seen these days, this Wednesday the motion of censure of the PSOE and the citizens against the government of Fernando López Miras begins to be debated in Parliament of Murcia.

The famous motion that sparked a brutal crisis in Ciudadanos, elections in the Community of Madrid and the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the government to challenge Isabel Díaz Ayuso for the regional presidency is apparently doomed to failure.

But more can still happen, because if the PP has guaranteed the support of three Cs deputies – Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez – there are three others, expelled from Vox, who maintain the mystery of what they are for. will vote.

“I leave the question of who will be the next president of Murcia. For the moment, I cannot tell you more”, declared the expelled deputy of Vox Juan José Liarte, this Monday during a press conference. With the deputies of the PSOE, Ciudadanos and the UP, the total number of votes for is 22, against 23 required by the motion.

However, these accounts, which at first put the Murcian PP between the ropes, were altered by three members of the orange formation who, against what the party leadership expected, decided to rebel and support the popular in the motion.

First day of debate

Today’s session – if the motion is not withdrawn before – begins at 10:00 a.m. First, a deputy will speak, previously designated by the two groups signing the motion of censure, who will have a maximum of 30 minutes to make his presentation.

Next, the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Fernando López Miras, will take the floor, who will also have a maximum of 30 minutes to make his speech.

Then, for a maximum of ten minutes each, the representatives of the parliamentary groups may take the floor. Exceptionally, the Presidency may grant a final round of five minutes to each of the speakers.

Finally, the proposed candidate. Ana Martínez Vidal, will exhibit her program without time limit. The presidency will then suspend the session until the next day at 10.30 a.m.

This is how the voting will take place

At the start of Thursday’s session, the President of the Assembly will announce the time for the vote. The representatives of the five parliamentary groups will then intervene, who will each have 30 minutes to make their presentations.

The candidate will then have a fifteen-minute round of response, then the representatives of the parliamentary groups will have a final round of ten minutes each.

Finally, the vote will take place, which will be nominal and public. Each deputy will rise from his seat to indicate the direction of his vote. The decision will be drawn by lot, with the exception of the members of the Board of Governors and the Bureau, who will vote at the end, the last of them being the Speaker of the Autonomous Parliament.

The support of three citizens’ deputies

López Miras obtained the support of three citizen deputies thanks to the retention of Isabel Franco as the head of the vice-presidency and of the Ministry of Equality and Valle Miguélez, as minister of affairs and spokesperson, and Francisco Álvarez , as Minister of Business, Innovation and Universities

Franco, who was the Orange candidate in the last regional ones, said during the appearance with López Miras where the deal was staged – that he signed the motion forced by party discipline, but remained attached to the voters and the public functions of the party by the pact signed after the elections of June.

“I seem to make sure that there is no other agreement than the one signed by Fernando López Miras, on behalf of the PP, and I, on behalf of Ciudadanos, in June 2019,” said: “Today ‘ hui, I also feel attached to my word and, above all, with those who voted for us precisely for that ”.

Thus, they will vote against the motion of censure and ensure that the candidacy of Martínez Vidal, his political rival within Ciudadanos, who wrested the leadership of the Orange party in the Community, will not succeed.