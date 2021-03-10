López Miras will cease to be President of Murcia if the motion of censure of the PSOE and the citizens is successful

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 11:57

Fernando López Miras, 37, was in charge of the Region of Murcia for four years after taking office in the middle of the legislature following the resignation of Pedro Antonio Sánchez, investigated in the Auditorio case.

Then the one chosen to replace him was López Miras, barely 33 years old and the youngest in all of democracy, and who came to the presidency with a “ blank file ” on April 29, 2017. Law degree and MBA in management and business administration, before becoming head of the regional executive, he was director of Banco Español de Crédito and Banco de Valencia and deputy of the Popular Parliamentary Group of the Regional Assembly of Murcia of June 2011 to April 14, 2014, the date on which he resigned from his seat before being appointed Secretary General of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance.

In 2018, he was elected president of the Murcian Popular Party, after having been general secretary of the New Generations of the regional formation.

In 2019, despite the fact that his party lost the elections for the PSOE candidacy, he was able to revalidate the presidency after signing an agreement with Ciudadanos. López Miras, in his second nomination attempt, was elected with 26 votes in favor and 18 against and formed a coalition government with the Orange formation after gaining parliamentary support from Vox.

There he was accompanied by Pablo Casado, President of the PP, and Teodoro García Egea, Secretary General, who came to the Assembly to show their support.

In the first nomination session, López Miras’ candidacy was overturned by the rejection of Vox in both votes. Finally, the situation was unblocked because Ciudadanos and PP assumed the document presented by Vox.

Recently, Vox had demanded to recover the so-called “parental pin” to approve the region’s budgets, which would have been essential in deciding the motion of censure of Ciudadanos and the PSOE.