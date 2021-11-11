lorca-explodes-with-color-and-dance

The lights go out and when they come back on the bright golden curtain falls suddenly to the ground and a striking phosphor orange stage box appears. Everything is orange, even the spotlights that illuminate the stage. Two out of the ordinary spectators can be seen in a box. A man and a woman, jeweled and with their semi-naked bodies painted orange, have gone, unsuspecting, to the theater to attend a conventional representation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream , by Shakespeare. The stage is flooded with a dance of very young boys and girls, dressed in exquisite and colorful clothing, accompanied by a majestic Titania. “Ladies and gentlemen, I am not going to raise the curtain to cheer up the audience with a play on words… ..”. It is the author, the poet, who interrupts the performance to start the real work, Untitled comedy, the social drama that was left unfinished due to the murder of Federico García Lorca in August 1936 on a road in Granada and that is one of its least represented pieces.

At her 45 years, the Galician director Marta Pazos, who has already left From being an emerging name of the Spanish stage avant-garde to become one of its most solid values, it is the one chosen by the National Dramatic Center to complete and bring to the 21st century that Untitled Comedy that Lorca left unfinished. He has done it with 14 actors under 30 years and filling the stage with color, dance and moving bodies. “Lorca was life and color, he was the poet of the celebration of life and movement. Color is life, it turns you on, it doesn’t leave you indifferent ”, explains Pazos after a rehearsal of the work, dressed herself in yellows and pinks. The function is represented at the María Guerrero theater in Madrid of 12 from November to 26 December.

Mabel Olea, in another moment of the rehearsals for ‘Untitled Comedy’, by Lorca , directed by Marta Pazos. luz soria

It was Margarita Xirgu, actress and friend of Lorca, who assured that the intention of the poet, after focusing on the theater the first act of his work, the only one he left written, was to take the second movement to a morgue and the third directly to heaven or paradise. Following these indications, Marta Pazos and José Manuel Mora, who jointly sign the version of the original work and the dramaturgy of the show, have wanted to connect, “that neither close nor complete”, with those two worlds that the author already imagined. “It is a very flammable material that Lorca left us because it is reminding us of many real things, putting a still unhealed wound on the table. We must not forget that before killing him they called him red and a fag, they only needed to call him a poet. His body is still buried in a gutter. My purpose has been to connect, in a very pure and simple way, with that feeling of the unfinished and to transfer to this montage the total vision that Lorca had of art, a man who was a poet, playwright, musician and cartoonist ”, explains the director .

Graduated in Fine Arts, Pazos has developed with her company, Voadora ―which she co-founded in 2007 with the actor and musician Hugo Torres and the producer and also musician José Díaz―, a theatrical language very based on the visual arts and the hybridization of the different artistic disciplines. All this explodes in this great show, in which there are clear features of vaudeville and a precise rhythm as if it were an operatic score, with scenography by Max Gaenzel, lighting by Nuno Meira and costumes by the plastic artist Rosa Tharrats.

The two acts not written by the poet have been imagined by Pazos with the body, radically present in the universe of the morgue in which the second of the movements takes place and also in the paradise of the latest. “The theater, the morgue and the sky clearly correspond to the word, the body and the spirit,” says the director, for whom the act of creation is to embrace the avant-garde and innovation. “Lorca represents the essence of art like no one else, he is an artist who stands before the abyss, on the tightrope, who is always in search of something. And all this without losing the concept of life, without being elitist, but deeply popular “, admits with admiration Marta Pazos.

The cast combines actors who come from dance with those who They come from the theater of the word to blur them and not make a distinction between one and the other, achieving a job in which the body and the text merge. “The body is a resonance box of life that sublimates the concept of the word,” says the playwright.

Text: Federico García Lorca. Version and dramaturgy: José Manuel Mora and Marta Pazos. Direction: Marta Pazos. Cast: Cast

Georgina Amorós, Marc Domingo, Alejandro Jato, Cristina Martínez, María Martínez, Clara Mingueza, Koldo Olabarri, Mabel Olea, Carlos Piera, María Pizarro, Chelís Quinzá, Luna Sánchez, Paula Santos and Camila Viyuela. Production: National Dramatic Center. María Guerrero Theater. Madrid. From 12 November to 26 from December. From Tuesday to Sunday at 20 hours.