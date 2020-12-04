Lord Mountbatten Edwina: Lord Mountbatten, British royal biographer, spent the night with foreign women, claimed he and his wife Edwina had spent their lives in other people’s beds

Lord Mountbatten, India’s last viceroy, once admitted that he and his wife Edwina Mountbatten have spent their entire married life in bed with others. This is to say that the British royal biographer Philipp Zeigler. Lord Mountbatten was part of the Queen’s family and appeared to be Prince Philip’s uncle. Mountbatten was also a patron of Prince Charles. After Edwina’s death, Mountbatten had relations with several young men. He was then killed. Let’s know the whole story….

Prince Charlos sued Mountbatten’s infidelity

“The Crown”, broadcast on Netfilks, talks about Lord Mountbatten’s influence on the royal family. He states that Lord Mountbatten had a great influence on Prince Philip and Prince Charles. The show also cited royal family sources that Prince Charles also cited Mountbatten for his infidelity while discussing his illicit relationship with Camilla Parker. Mountbatten had asked Prince Charles to maintain the sanctity of the marriage but he fought back vigorously. Prince Charles told Mountbatten that you are lecturing me on maintaining the purity of marriage, but you and Edwina are way behind in this matter.

‘Edwina and Lord Mountbatten both had relationships with each other’

The royal family drama in The Crown shows that there is enough evidence that Mountbatten and his wife Edwina had relationships with strangers. Philipp Zeigler wrote in his book “Mountbatten: The Official Biography”: “Once, Mountbatten admitted that Edwina and I spent our whole married life in other people’s beds”. Mountbatten’s daughter Pamela Hicks also said in her book ‘Daughter of the Empire: The Life of Mountbatten’ that her father had a love affair with Yola Letellier for many years. Yola was the wife of the mayor of Deauville Henry.

Edwina was the daughter of the elder father, had relations with many men

According to the British newspaper Express, Edwina came from a wealthy family and her father was a British MP. Edwina has had a love affair with many men and she hasn’t even hidden it in Mountbatten. Hicks described his mother as a woman who fascinates men. Pamela Hicks said her mother’s boyfriend continued to be “uncle” throughout her childhood. Andrew Loney said in his 2019 book that Edwina’s love affair with others began in 1925, just three years after her marriage to Lord Mountbatten. He would have had an affair with Hugh Molineaux for 10 years. Edwina then started a relationship with Stephen Lody, who was very wealthy and played polo.

Mountbatten was unknown to Edwina’s relationship for many years

Andrew Loney explains in his book that Mountbatten had not been aware of his relationship with Edwina for many years. First off, the Prince of Wales, Edward Saptam, warned him about it. In September 1926, Edwina was seen with Mike Vardell. Edwina continued to care for her three lovers for several years with Mountbatten. Meanwhile, Edwina’s lovers repeatedly insisted on divorce from Mountbatten. Edwina also had a name with singer Leslie Hutchinson. On the other hand, Mountbatten had a love affair with several young women after Edwina’s death and was recognized by his daughter, Patricia, secretary John Barrett himself. Mountbatten was killed in 1979.

‘Edwina-Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had an emotional relationship’

Mountbatten’s daughter, Pamela Hicks, wrote in her book “Daughter of the Empire” that there was a love affair between her mother and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said, “My mother and Pandit Nehru loved each other very much. The old Solmet idiom applied perfectly to both of them. My dad was outgoing, while my mom preferred to be alone. He had been married for a long time and was also very close to each other but despite this my mother was a victim of loneliness. During this time, he met a sensitive, charming, cultured and very lovable person. Maybe that’s why she fell in love with him.