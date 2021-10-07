'los-pazos-de-ulloa'-jumps-to-the-tables

Cruelty in the face of desire, uncontrolled passions, the loneliness of women in the face of machismo, civilization in the face of barbarism. Emilia Pardo Bazán (A Coruña, 414 – Madrid, 1921) portrayed life like nobody else behind the impassable walls of 19th century Galician society in Los pazos de Ulloa , her masterpiece, which for the first time goes up to a theatrical stage, coinciding with the commemoration of the centenary of the death of the writer. It will be this Friday at the Fernán Gómez theater in Madrid in a version signed by Eduardo Galán directed by Helena Pimenta, and in which literary narration plays a key role. The performance can be seen on this stage until November 7.

Six actors ―Pere Ponce, Diana Palazón, Marcial Álvarez, Francesc Galcerán, Esther Isla and David Huertas― represent the main characters of the novel. The figure of the Galician writer will also be the object of an exhibition with the title Madrid in Emilia Pardo Bazán, in which it is shown, through librettos and scores, how This city influenced the work of this free author, traveler, cosmopolitan and great feminist, who was prevented from entering the Language Academy.

Costume for the theatrical adaptation of the novel ‘Insolación’ premiered in 2018, which is exhibited in the exhibition ‘Madrid en Emilia Pardo Bazán’, at the Fernán Gómez center in Madrid. Isabel Infantes (Europa Press)

Helena Pimenta, who until last year was director of the National Classical Theater Company, assures that her efforts have been focused on transfer to the scene elements of the n arrative of the novel in poetic form, in order to move through the text with emotion, considered one of the best literary works of the 19th century in Spain. The theatrical performance, with period costumes and scenography of powerful wooden planks, delves into that rural and isolated society described by Pardo Bazán, incapable of achieving amoral progress, through which an altarpiece of characters without law or mercy appear in front of the most fragile and weak characters.

Don Julián (Pere Ponce), the poor and rural priest, infatuated and weak, is the common thread of this story, in which they mix dreams with concrete events that he narrates to the public, with whom he shares his life experiences. “Don Julián represents the failure of an antihero who believed that he would be able to save his creed and his mission. He is a character of tragedy doomed to a fatal destiny “, Pimenta explains to this newspaper.

A copy of the novel ‘Los pazos de Ulloa’, in the exhibition ‘Madrid en Emilia Pardo Bazán’. Isabel Infantes (Europa Press)

The director confesses “enthusiastic and lucky” at the fact of having been able to travel the paths traced by Pardo Bazán, the powerful and strong woman but forgotten and, on many occasions, annulled. “It was she, already in the nineteenth century, who coined the term” womanicide “to speak of sexist violence and define the murders of women because they are women. “I was already aware in the nineteenth century of that tragedy, of that loneliness of the female world,” underlines Pimenta, who is happy to contribute to the recognition that Pardo Bazán deserves. “I wish I had met her earlier. How much we women would have earned. We are still on time. For this reason, now I feel proud to participate in his work and his figure. ”

The undeniable tragedy and pessimism that exudes Los pazos de Ulloa and what Pimenta felt during his reading are turned into the staging. “The fact that Pardo Bazán did not hide that sadness and that tragedy, since she came from the school of naturalism, from Zola and the French, and put it into words and concrete deeds, turns the work into a clear denunciation. It is by putting the finger on the sore that the way is opened to the great hope that the text harbors. It names situations of violence against women and abuse of power. With that complaint the truth appears because it is the way to place it in history. ”

Los pazos de ulloa

Address: Helena Pimenta

Date: From October 8 to November 7

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday at 19: 00 hours.

Sundays and holidays at 18: 14 hours.

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Place: Fernán Gómez Theater, Guirau Hall

Price: General admission 22 €

Sale anticipated 19 €

Tuesday and Wednesday 19 € (day of viewer)