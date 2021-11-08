Los Rodríguez and the nightmare 'yuppie'

It began back in the eighties and there was no shortage of who characterized it as a revenge of countercultural Hollywood against the achievers of the Reagan era. This film subgenre is often referred to as “nightmare yuppie ” or “ yuppies in danger.” It was established commercially with thriller s type Fatal attraction (1987) and Presumed innocent (1999) but had already shown his ability to adapt to comedy (Jo, what a night !, 1 630) or even to the road movie (Something wild , 1986).

If passed under the microscope, these films revealed layers of misogyny and moralism : at the base there used to be the collision between a spiteful woman and a yuppie , sometimes married, open to temptation. Over time, the range of resentful sociopaths included men (Sleeping with the enemy , 1991), roommates (Single white woman looking for , 1992) or a couple of Lolitas (Knock knock , 2015). It internationalized and acquired art and essay aromas with Caché (2005) by Michael Haneke. And it sneaked into literature, where the yuppie was even more detested.

A recent example is Friends forever (Tusquets Editores), the novel by Daniel Ruiz. This requires nuances: strictly speaking, not all of its protagonists are masters-of-the-universe but it takes place mostly in a yuppie environment, in an exhibition house, rich in decoration and art. There is celebrated the 50 birthday of its owner, a senior executive who will commit a slip fool that same night. The novel has a lot of (cruel) generational portraiture and it is appreciated that the music that sounds is mentioned. Attention: they do not resort, as it would currently seem obliged, to Georgie Dann and Raffaella Carrá.

Cover of the book ‘Amigos para siempre’, by Daniel Ruiz.

I hope not to gut the argument if I mention that tensions — economic, political, marital — are boiling within the gang. There are discussions about the soundtrack of the party but (almost) unanimity is reached with a compilation by Los Rodríguez. It makes sense: although it is not specified, we calculate that the protagonists of Amigos para siempre lived their youth in the nineties. More exactly, in its second half. The Rodriguezes did not destroy overnight, as they now tell us; conquered the staff towards the end of their career, in the middle of the decade, when their imminent dissolution was already a visible black cloud.

Today it is often forgotten that Los Rodríguez went through three record companies and who suffered to enter radio formulas. They were too rockers (and rumberos!) For what has come to be called “the golden age of Spanish pop”. In truth, they lacked agreement with the sound of the moment. Although they lived and moved through the streets of Malasaña, their records were not played or in the clubs they frequented: the neighborhood was surrendered to garage rock and the like. They also didn’t quite fit into the media, where it was more cool to encourage indie in its various varieties: good, bad and worse. A presumptuous movement that — generally sung in a kind of English — would achieve the prodigious feat of scaring away the mass public accumulated during the eighties. A harakiri insanely applauded by his fellow journalists and many fatherly announcers.

Excuse me if I get truculent. Something similar happens in the outcome of Friends forever: an explosion of violence followed by a catharsis that leaves no puppet with a head. You’re warned.