Lost Irish Sub: What Happened To The Lost Irish Sub: What Happened To The Indonesian Submarine

Jakarta

Hopes for a well-known Indonesian submarine that suddenly disappeared were almost shattered. The country’s navy announced on Saturday that the missing submarine had sunk off Bali. With this, there is no hope of saving the lives of 53 members on board. The naval chief said a search team found parts of the KRI Nanggala 402, including the goods it contained. Until now, there were concerns that there was not enough oxygen in the submarine and that it would be difficult to escape.

Was a three day oxygen

Hundreds of soldiers and hundreds of soldiers were engaged in the search for this submarine. However, there were only three days of oxygen left after the loss of energy, whose time expired on Saturday. Navy chief Yudo Margano said the submarine would now be submerged. He said the goods found did not belong to any other vessel.

Naval officers showed a piece of torpedo and a bottle of grease used to lubricate the submarine’s periscope. Apart from this, a carpet was also found on which Muslims perform Namaz.

Couldn’t take a lot of pressure

The submarine disappeared during training on Wednesday. The oil was strewn where it was feared of drowning. It is estimated that there was a fatal accident due to damage to the fuel tank. It could withstand a pressure of up to 700 meters and was prone to burst when it fell. Permission to dive was requested on his behalf, but after that he lost contact.