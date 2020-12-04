lottery: ‘Indian’ gets $ 30million lottery in Dubai that became millionaire overnight – man of Indian descent won $ 3million lottery prize in raffle Dubai

A 51-year-old man of Indian origin living in Dubai has won a prize of US $ 3 million (Rs 22,11,66,000) in the lottery. After which, this news is discussed a lot on social networks. According to the report, George Jacobs of Indian descent bought this lottery ticket 4 days before today.

Jacobs faced poverty

The Khaleej Times reported that medical device seller George Jacobs was declared the winner of the “ Big Ticket Draw ” in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Jacobs, who lives in Dubai with his wife and son, said the raffle was a boon for him as he faced financial problems.

Organizers congratulated Jacobs on the victory

The organizers of the raffle said in a Facebook post that congratulations to George Jacobs of India. He won an award of one crore 20 lakh AED (United Arab Emirates dirham) in the 222 Dream 12 million series. Jacobs bought a lottery ticket on November 30.