Low Profile Additives Market 2020 Will Register Steady CAGR of 12.5% Globally: Country Outlook and Forecasts 2020 To 2027| – Reichhold LLC 2, Interplastic Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, ALIANCYS AG

Global Low Profile Additives Market was valued at an estimated USD 377 million in 2018 this value is projected to rise with a CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 936.77 million by 2026. This rise of market value can be factored to the growth of the various end-use industries resulting in high demand for the composites and compounds.

Major Market Players Covered in The Low Profile Additives Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the low profile additives market are Reichhold LLC 2, Interplastic Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, ALIANCYS AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Vin Industries – Plastic & Rubber Additives Manufacturer and Distributor, Ashland, Swancor Holding, Evonik Industries AG, Mechemco, BASF SE, Lucite International, ALTANA, synthomer plc, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD., Arkema, FRP Services & Company, Composites One, Koninklijke DSM N.V., MONACHEM, Poliya, Momentive and PolyOne Corporation.

Global Low Profile Additives Market Scope and Segments

By Type Polymethyl Methacrylate Polyvinyl Acetate High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polystyrene Polyester Saturated Polyester PU Saturated Polyester Others

By Application Pultrusion Sheet Molding Compounds/Bulk Molding Compounds (SMC/BMC) Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Others Hand Lay-Up Spray-Up



Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

