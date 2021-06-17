lower income tax, anti-squatting office or maternity assistance

Madrid

Isabel Díaz Ayuso put aside the key policies that will govern her new legislature as President of the Community of Madrid. During the plenary session of the Assembly in Madrid, the popular leader explained that during the two years of her tenure at the head of the government of the region, she will promote policies related to housing and maternity assistance. , tax reductions and the price of transport checks, improvement of the network of cycle paths or the creation of an “anti-squatting” agency.

Ayuso began his speech by stressing his intention that Madrid “be an example of austerity in public spending”, for which he announced that his executive will be made up of only nine ministries “and no” vice-presidency: “I know that this decision involves asking a lot of effort from my advisers and their teams, but I want the message to Madrid society to be clear: if we are all to tighten our belts, let’s start with the rulers. Then, he presented the flagship proposals of his legislature.

Lower income tax and the law to defend financial autonomy

Before his intervention in plenary, Ayuso had already announced his intention to reduce the personal income tax (IRPF) by half a percentage point in all sections. A measure which, as he assured, will benefit the lowest incomes: “Those who earn the least will have a tax saving of nearly 6%, while those who earn the most will see their bill reduced by 2%. ” In addition, in order to avoid what has been called legal insecurity, it will implement a law to defend financial autonomy.

Access to housing and sale of land

In this column, Ayuso said that a deduction of the entire income tax deposit of 25% of mortgage interest will be applied in general budgets for 2022, with a maximum of 1,000 euros per year for those under 30. In this sense, he focused his attention on young people, stressing that “rent is the only alternative for many young people who choose Madrid to live”, for which he indicated that he would extend the current deduction of rent in income staff. tax of 1,200 euros, or 20% more than the current ceiling, up to 40 years “in the event of unemployment or family obligations”.

Likewise, it will culminate, as specified, the land sale plan started a year ago to generate more supply and the extension of rental non-payment insurance up to two years for those under 35. years and will grant direct aid “to facilitate the purchase of housing for young people with the launch of the My first home program.” A plan which, as he elaborated on, is aimed at “those who, being solvent, do not have enough savings to enter. ”This is, as he said, up to 20% of the value of the property, articulating a guarantee or insurance that allows him to access mortgage credit.

Creation of an “anti-squatting office”

Contrary to what was said in the previous section, Ayuso defended the right to private property, assuring that “he will fight against illegal squatting, a scourge that particularly affects the middle classes who see their property unjustly kidnapped”. To do this, she announced the creation of an “anti-squatting office” “which will unify, coordinate and reform actions aimed at combating the occupation of housing, both public and private”. In this sense, he specified that the aim of his government will also be to temporarily allocate housing from the Social Housing Agency “to victims who have been deprived of the use of their habitual residence”.

Discounts on licenses and masters and grants for young people

A direct nod to young people, Ayuso has pledged to reduce public prices by 20% for undergraduate studies and 30% for the master’s for the 2022-2023 academic year. Likewise, she proposed to promote an aid plan to promote young people’s entrepreneurial ideas and integration into the digital world by increasing the digital check from 16 to 25 years old: “Yes, when the time comes, a young person from Fuenlabrada decides to take over and modernize the breeding operation of his parents, he will be able to do so with greater guarantees of success. “

The Madrid president also suggested the idea of ​​encouraging “the first professional experience of young people or that of those who re-enter the labor market after a long period of unemployment” and opted to finance “with 20,000 euros each of the 1,000 projects company to be evaluated by an independent jury “.

Maternity assistance

The president of the Community of Madrid has indicated that she intends to implement a birth plan with assistance of 14,500 euros per child for mothers under 30. Concretely, the objective of this Government is that women of this age group and having an income of less than 30,000 euros receive 500 euros per month from the fifth month of pregnancy and until the child reaches the age of age two “.

To do this, the woman applying for the allowance which, as she added, may be compatible with the applicant’s activity, must be registered for at least ten years in the Community of Madrid. He estimates that from this aid, which will represent an investment of nearly 250 million euros each year, between 12,000 and 14,000 women will be able to benefit. “It is essential that children are born for intergenerational solidarity to work,” said the popular leader, adding that she will meet the challenge of birth “in a decisive way”.

“Great” educational reform in Madrid

On this point, Ayuso assured that he would carry out a “major reform of education which improves the academic results of Madrid students, as well as their future integration into the world of work”. With this, he wants to implement proposals related to freedom of education, digital transformation, improving the quality of teaching staff or lowering pupil / class ratios. Concretely, to implement “a law which guarantees the freedom of choice of families and of the single district”.

He also warned that, for the academic year 2022-2023, the ratio will be reduced to 20 students in the first year of the second cycle of childhood and that, in the following years, “the ratio will be lowered in successive courses, in adapting the necessary spaces. ”With this in mind, he also plans to develop technological resources in the classroom or to update certain methodologies“ to improve the teaching-learning process ”, to fight“ against technological addictions ”with the use of mobile phones in the classroom and strengthen the number of academy inspectors and their functions to “improve the quality of the education system”.

Along with these proposals, he proposed the creation of a center specializing in teacher training in the Community of Madrid to establish “the bases of a future educational MIR”, a test that he considers “essential” to join the Madrid education system: Once teachers are active, the goal of this government is that they continue to be trained, digitally updated, evaluated and receive incentives that reward the “.

Sustainability and decarbonisation

Another of the strengths of the Ayuso legislature will be, as it itself indicated, to apply policies aimed at improving the ecological and sustainable character of the territory. This is why it announced a network of fast and ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles through public-private agreements. Also, the launch this year of the largest electricity station in Spain, located in Pozuelo de Alarcón and which will have 30 fast and ultra-fast charging points.

This section also included the “Green M60”, a project to connect the three regional parks with other natural spaces surrounding the Madrid Cycling Ring. that “Boadilla del Monte, Parla, Fuenlabrada, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Alcobendas, Getafe and Pozuelo de Alarcón will already have the operational route this year,” Ayuso said. Likewise, it plans to activate a Basic Network of Cycle Paths to develop 250 kilometers of cycle paths throughout the region; a plan that will end in 2027 with an investment of 85 million euros.

Finally, on this point, the regional leader explained the intention to improve “the network of pipes so that no drop of water is lost from the wastewater treatment plant to the homes”. Also, to draw up a plan for the reforestation of millions of trees in the Community of Madrid “and to establish lines of action so that mobility, the creation of businesses, the construction of buildings and even new methods of vocational training have for aim to reduce the carbon footprint in all our activities ”.