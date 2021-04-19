Luca Barca appointed new Marketing Director of Adecco Group

Luca Barca will be in charge of continuing the digital transformation process of the company’s marketing and strengthening the positioning of the Group’s new brands.

Luca Barca has been appointed Marketing Director in Spain for Adecco Group, the global consultancy in the human resources sector.

Luca, originally from Italy, has a degree in economics from Bocconi University in Milan and an MBA from the University of Economics and Business in turn.

He has over 20 years of experience in the marketing industry. Barça started his career in the Fiat group in 2001 as zone manager and, after holding various senior positions at Central de Turn, in 2007 he was appointed marketing manager for Alfa Romeo in Spain. After an experience in an advertising agency specializing in digital marketing, he returned to the Fiat Chrysler group as Fiat & Abarth Portugal marketing director. Since 2013, he has been responsible for the Marketing of the Group’s Brands at Iberia level until he was appointed, in 2017, Marketing Director of Fiat and Abarth for Spain.

From this position, Luca Barca will be in charge of continuing the digital transformation process of the company’s marketing, strengthening the positioning of the Group’s new brands and consolidating Adecco Espaa as the most admired and leading human resources consultant. -Guardian, able to offer a unique experience to workers and companies thanks to the best talents and constant innovation.

