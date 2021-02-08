Lucio Fernndez, new Director of Human Resources and CSR at GOMARCO

He comes to the company with more than 15 years of experience in the field of people management in companies such as Redyser, GLS Spain or Jisap

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 08 February 2021



One of the pillars that supports the GOMARCO company is the commitment to talents and human capital. As a corporate strategy and to establish its foundations and future projects, GOMARCO has decided to integrate Lucio Fernndez into its team, which will lead the management of human resources and corporate social responsibility.

The new HR and CSR Director builds on a career spanning more than 15 years as a professional. It is worth highlighting his work as HR and CSR manager, where he was able to implement innovative strategies aimed at the competitiveness of organizations and the improvement of commercial results.

He has worked in companies of different sectors and sizes (Redyser, GLS Spain and Jisap), leading the HR, CSR and Communication functions. During the period 2015-2019, he was a member of the board of directors of the Association of Directors of Social Responsibility and Vice President of Human Direction. Top 10 most influential directors in Spain 2015 and 2017 awarded by the digital magazine RRHH DH Social Award 2019 to the best CSR manager. Added to this is his work as a speaker on HR and CSR, leading more than 300 conferences across the country.

Lucio is also a member of the Speakers a la carte network and professor in various universities and business schools: Univ. Loyola Sevilla, Ctedra Santander, Univ. Murcia, UCAM, ENAE Business School, EBF Business School, Federacin de Empresarios de Albacete, Adecco, Fundesem, ISAM. Coordinator of the CSR Master of the CSR Chair of the University of Murcia.

GOMARCO is firmly committed to consolidating its position among the leading manufacturers of rest equipment, while preparing its growth strategies both nationally and internationally.

All the work of GOMARCO aims to improve the quality of rest and to put the latest advances to offer you new sensations that improve the lives and dreams of its consumers. The evolution of rest is part of the company’s DNA and is transmitted from the facilities to each product that comes out. Its maxim is to contribute to a healthy life and improve the comfort of people, is the motivation and the primary objective of GOMARCO.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital