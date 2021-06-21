Luis Bárcenas identified the prisoner at the police station who, according to him, spied on him in prison by order of the CNI

Posted: Monday June 21 2021 5:02 PM

Luis Bárcenas is convinced that not only the national police were behind the secrets they kept, but also the CNI. Indeed, the ex-treasurer of the PP suspects that they infiltrated a collaborator in prison during his first stay in the prison of Soto del Real, in 2013, which he qualified in his statement before the judge of “Conspiracy”. cooking “from” fake Dominican “.

As LaSexta learned, during the prison leave from which Bárcenas benefited last April, the former popular leader was summoned to a police station, where he identified this person by photo.

In his statement to the magistrate Manuel García-Castellón, Bárcenas asserted that, within the framework of what he calls “the operation of protection of comrade Rajoy”, the “CNI participated in the family follow-ups” and controlled him. in prison.

In this sense, he maintained that they had infiltrated someone in the prison to follow him: “It smells of wood”, he affirms that his colleagues warned him against one of the inmates, which he decided to investigate.

“He was a yacht owner and they arrested him as part of an operation against drug trafficking,” Bárcenas told the judge, to whom he explained how, “through a person,” he said. obtained the photo of the TIN of this detainee, thus discovering that his appearance did not correspond to the document: “The photo is of a black man, probably, of appearance, Dominican, and the man who was here was a white man, very white, ”he said.

Surprisingly for him, after a few days this inmate disappeared, according to what he told the judge in his statement, recounting how “suddenly he disappears from the module and nobody knows anything”.

In his complaint about the espionage he was allegedly subjected to, Bárcenas also questioned the penitentiary establishments, expressing his conviction that the then Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, had transferred the former director prisons “certain actions” against him.

In this regard, he indicated that such an official had confessed to him when he left Soto del Real in 2015: “He sent me the message that he had tried to treat me as best as possible but that the instructions that ‘he had were to make me live impossible, “he told the former treasurer, who also recalled the” surprising “allergy attack of unknown origin that even took him to hospital.