Lunar Gene Bank: Lunar Gene Bank: Scientists want to send sperm and eggs from millions of organisms, including humans, to the moon, great fear haunts us – scientists want to send millions of samples of sperm and ova on the moon for a lunar gene bank

Washington

Ever since man became aware he is still consumed with fear that if the earth ends, mankind will end. Given this danger, vehicles are traveling to Mars and the possibility of installing human settlements on other planets is under study. Scientists are now eyeing our natural satellite moon to save human lives. This is why the scientists on the moon are going to send sperm and eggs to humans.

Scientists believe the Moon may not be a great place for humans to live permanently, but it can be used as a storage unit to conserve our precious resources. According to the New York Post news, scientists have proposed to build a gene bank on the moon. In this gene bank, samples of cells, sperm and eggs linked to the reproduction of 67 lakh organisms found on earth with humans can be stored.

Gene Bank is a ‘modern global insurance policy’

The gene bank on the Moon is considered a “modern global insurance policy”. The Jekan Thanga engineering team from the University of Arizona, USA proposed to build this bank. He said that by sending sperm and egg crores to the moon, they could be kept safe. Thanga told a conference on Sunday that due to increasing instability on earth, the specimen collected here would still be in crisis.

Thanga said the work of building a human gene bank on the moon must be completed as soon as possible. He said that in the face of a global catastrophe, thanks to this bank, we can save the organisms found on the earth. Thanga said many plants and animals found on Earth are on the brink of extinction. He gave the example of Indonesia’s Mount Toba which was torn up 75 thousand years ago and it took 1000 years after all to calm down. Explain that the Svalbard World Seed Wall was built on Spitsbergen Island in the Arctic Sea. There are 9.92,000 specimens with 500 seeds each.