Lunar mission to China: China sent its spacecraft to the moon and will bring moon samples after 40 years – China launches Chang e 5 lunar mission to bring back rocks from the moon

Strong points:

China sent its Chang E-5 (Chang’e-5) to the moon. This Chinese spacecraft will land on the lunar surface for the first time after 4 decades. The Chinese spacecraft will come to Earth by digging the surface of the moon and taking samples from it.

China sent its Chang E-5 (Chang’e-5) to the moon. This Chinese spacecraft will land on the lunar surface for the first time after nearly 4 decades and take samples and return to Earth. On this spacecraft, the very powerful Chinese rocket Long March-5 left Henan province on Tuesday morning at Indian time.

If China is successful in bringing soil samples from the lunar surface, that will be a major achievement for it. When the Chinese spacecraft orbits the moon, it will land one of its landers there. The lander will dig the ground and rock out of the moon. Again, this sample will be brought to Asander. Asander will fly to the surface of the Moon taking samples and be attached to his main vehicle flying in space.

The whole mission will take at least 23 days

The main Chinese spacecraft will place a sample of the lunar surface in a capsule and then send it to Earth. This whole mission can take at least 23 days. Almost 4 decades later, it will be the first time that a country has excavated the surface of the moon and brought rock and earth to the earth. This whole mission is called China’s most ambitious mission.

If the Chinese mission is successful, it will increase her understanding of the moon and help her settle on the moon. The March-5 long rocket was used to bring the Chinese spacecraft to the moon. This rocket operates using liquid kerosene and liquid oxygen. This powerful Chinese rocket is 187 feet long and weighs 870 tons.