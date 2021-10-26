luxury-villa-for-sale-in-rome,-includes-the-only-known-mural-of-caravaggio

‘Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto ‘(1597), painted by Caravaggio in the Villa Ludovisi in Rome. getty

Villa for sale luxury in Rome with surprise included. And it is not a private beach, an airstrip of its own, nor what is usually understood by impressive views. On paper, in the public announcement, it appears as a monumental complex, located between the popular Via Vittorio Veneto, Porta Pinciana and Villa Borghese, “in one of the most elegant areas of the capital”, composed of a villa classified as an office and three garages, with a total area of ​​2. 800 square meters, for a base price of 471 millions of euros. And in practice it is an old and genuine construction, an artistic marvel, with the only known mural of Caravaggio that is preserved.

It is the Villa Aurora or also known as the Casino de la Aurora, a jewel of the Roman Baroque, once belonging to the disappeared Villa Boncompagni Ludovisi, which was built in 1570 on a strategic hill in the Eternal City, on the same site that was previously occupied by a Roman villa belonging to Julius Caesar. Inside it houses a large number of works of art. The most famous is the mural painting signed by Caravaggio in 1597 and titled Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto. It was commissioned to the master of the Baroque, Cardinal Francesco Maria del Monte for the ceiling of his small alchemy laboratory (the room it does not reach three meters wide). The composition is a tribute to the world of alchemy, with allegories of three Olympian gods and their characteristic elements: Jupiter, who represents air and sulfur; Neptune, who embodies water and mercury, and Pluto, who symbolizes earth and salt. The painter did not use the technique of fresco, more widespread for this type of creations, but that of oil on stucco. And although the works in which this procedure has been used tend to deteriorate easily, such as The Last Supper , by Leonardo Da Vinci, Caravaggio’s mural is preserved in good condition. Although the existence of the work was unknown until in 1969 it was rediscovered by the art historian Giuliana Zandri.

In 1621 the villa became hands of Cardinal Ludovico Ludovisi, belonging to one of the most powerful families of the nobility of Rome, patron of the arts and literature, with an impressive artistic collection. To decorate his new acquisition, he called in the artist Guercino, who in turn collaborated with the painter and criminal Agostino Tassi on some of the many valuable works that he housed inside, such as the mural of the goddess Aurora in the central room. The exterior was also impressive, full of sculptures from the classical and baroque periods. The French writer Stendhal described the Villa Ludovisi garden as one of the most beautiful in the world.

Views of the Villa Ludovisi complex in an engraving by Giovanni Battista from 1683 . DEA / ICAS 94 (De Agostini via Getty Images)

At the end of the 19th century, the Ludovisi family sold almost all the property to the government of the city of Rome, and most of the buildings were destroyed to make way for the great Via Veneto. Villa Aurora remained as the last vestige of the complex. In 2018, with the disappearance of Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi, its last owner, a dispute arose over the patrimony that has led to the heirs to put the property up for sale.

The auction will be held next January and, in principle, any buyer in the range high real estate market could bid. The figure could increase only if the Italian State does not exercise its right of first refusal, that is, the mechanism that regulates the preferential acquisition of cultural property. The costs of the restoration that the building needs are calculated around 11 million euros.

Alessandro Zuccari, professor of art history at the Sapienza in Rome, participated in 2019 in the appraisal of the building and the multiple interior and exterior works. In to experts in painting, architecture, sculpture, archeology and other fields, as he explains to this newspaper. “The valuation operation was complex and unusual,” he says. Especially in relation to the Caravaggio mural and the rest of the frescoes. “They are not mobile works, but large-scale wall paintings of the highest quality. I pointed out to the court that was in charge of the process that the value could not be calculated because it is immeasurable, “he says. But the process linked to the dispute between the heirs required to give a figure. For the work of Caravaggio, the great artist of the Baroque, the expert proposed 310 millions of euros. It indicates that this is an unprecedented case and that for the appraisal it used two reference parameters: the estimates made by insurance companies when a museum or collector lends one of the painter’s works and the calculation of the possible value of a work of Caravaggio on the market, taking into account that it is his only work of the style and that the painting cannot be separated from the ceiling. “The mural, which was restored at the end of the eighties of the last century, is preserved in good condition”, confirms Zuccari.

Another of the murals, that of the Aurora made by Guercino “in the best years of his career”, has an estimated value of 52 millions of euros. One of the paintings by this painter that was also on the property has already been sold for close to two million euros. “The unit of architecture, painting, sculpture and decoration of the villa gives it added value, it is something unique in the world”, says the expert.