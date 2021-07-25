MA Yusuff Ali appointed Vice President of the highest government business entity in Abu Dhabi: MA Yusuff Ali appointed Vice President of the highest government business entity in Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Yusuffali MA, a prominent Indian businessman in Abu Dhabi, has achieved great success on the basis of his work. The Wali Ahad Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi has appointed Yusufali MA as the vice president of the supreme government body for all companies operating out of the capital of the United Arab Emirates. He is the only Indian on this 29-member council.

Yusufali is the Managing Director of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, which operates hypermarkets and retail businesses in several countries. Sheikh Mohamed had proposed to create a new board of directors at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), with Abdullah Mohamed as Al Mazrouei and Yusuffali as vice-president. It is the supreme government body for all companies based in Abu Dhabi.

Yusufali is the only Indian on this 29-member council. This mainly includes business owners and Emirati executives. Yusufali called it the proudest moment of his life. Recently, Sheikh Mohamed also presented him with the “Abu Dhabi Prize 2021”, which is the highest civilian honor, for his five decades of contribution to the field of economic development and philanthropy.